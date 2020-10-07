VP Pence during debate: “I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it.” The LifeSite panel discussion.
October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A group of LifeSiteNews writers and editors watched the Vice Presidential debate and had an internal panel discussion which I thought I’d share with you.
The best quotes of the night by far came near the conclusion of the debate when VP Mike Pence spoke on the right to life. “I couldn’t be more proud to serve as Vice President for a President who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,” he said.
“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. This is another one of those cases where there is such a dramatic contrast. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support taxpayer funding of abortion all the way up to the moment of birth... They want to increase funding to Planned Parenthood of America… We will continue to stand strong for the right to life.”
Here is a slightly edited exchange between LifeSite managers, editors and writers during the debate. If you watched the debate, you will be able to follow the fun…
Here we go.
The coronavirus is not under control! Biased inaccurate assertion
210K dead since corona? since that time how many aborted babies??
The common cold is not under control either.
Pence has class... Addressing the camera and the people … sincere man
"fighting for the dignity of all people" ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
he's coming across as a GREAT man, truly a statesman
Pence is sooooo classy!!!
love how they make an idol of science but deny humanity of the unborn and say gender isn't real
blaming the whole crash of the economy on Trump not the China virus!!!!
harris out of her league… this is t-ball for pence
Where are the questions about the intelligence community deciding to persecute the president?
wow - pence is crushing this
Kamala seems to be faltering to me
still pushing the russia lie?
hey she's using talking points from Fratelli Tutti
devastating here with Kayla
Surprised he didn't go for the Russia hoax. Maybe too complex for 2 minutes
come on Mike! … answer the abortion question!
"practicing Catholic" – she smirks as she says it
she couldn't help but laugh when she said he was a practicing Catholic!
she pivots to Obamacare, won't focus on abortion
She loves science so much and still hold that the baby is the woman's body. Absurd
tout Trumps' pro-life creds
They don't want to touch the abortion issue because they know the believers are already decided...
he should now go back and tout the President's pro-life creds
for sure
yeehaw
BOOOOM
wow
oh YEAH
hope pence reminds her she called biden racist… during the dem debate
pence has the wisdom, and political tact, trump lacks
There’s a fly on Pence’s head
It's a democrat drone 😉
Kamala should say “there’s a fly on your head”
it would lighten her image… she'd win if she said that
this is hilarious
let's pray that that fly leaves
see prayer works
She thinks she is on the Senate Judiciary Committee berating poor witnesses. But the witness is the American people. Her ego got the better of her.
He is MR SMOOTH… this is truly remarkable
jump up and down ladies and gents - he won this debate hands down, no contest
Pence 2024
HE DID IT, HE IS THE PICTURE OF POISE
PENCE <3
I enjoyed this debate very much… Pence is my new hero