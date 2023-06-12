Wake up! White House ‘pride’ flag signals ideological takeover of the US by an occupying force

This is all about regime change, about whose flag we are now forced to salute. The nation has been overrun if not conquered by the LGBTQIA+ political machine, rooted in woke neo-Marxism.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration’s horrific display of flags of the United States of America subordinated to the rainbow flag at a White House “Pride Celebration” is yet another indisputable indication that a not-so-stealth-hostile ideological takeover of the government of the U.S. — and much of American culture — has taken place.

Many were quick to point out that the brazen exhibition on the south portico of the White House on Saturday violates the U.S. Flag Code requiring the American flag to be at the center of any display featuring multiple flags. But the Biden administration chose to ignore the long-standing protocol and instead chose to deliver a chilling message.

“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton declared on Twitter.

An alarming message delivered to all Americans

Do not underestimate what this means. The message underlying the brazen display is far more alarming than a single instance of ignoring the flag code.

Woke-neo Marxist forces controlling the White House have long been driving their message about their power to dislodge Christianity and American patriotism from our culture. They would like to go further, and would extract and eradicate both from our DNA if they were able. It’s a message intended to demoralize those who cannot in good conscience support the notions of same-sex marriage, transgenderism, or the propagandizing of students in public schools.

In 2022, those forces lit up the south portico of the White House in the garish colors of the rainbow flag after Joe Biden signed into law the so-called ‘Respect for Marriage’ Act meant to make the restoration of the immutable definition of marriage as between one man and one woman within our legal system virtually impossible.

Seven years earlier, the Obama administration lit up the north front of the White House after the U.S. Supreme Court’s audacious Obergefell decision, making same-sex marriage the law of the land.

This is all about regime change, about whose flag we are now forced to salute.

The nation has been overrun if not conquered by the LGBTQIA+ political machine, rooted in woke neo-Marxism.

No guns have been fired, no bombs dropped, and no biological warfare has been unleashed, yet many sectors of the nation have surrendered to the LGBTQIA+ political apparatus with almost no objections. The speed of the capitulation has been stunning.

Military coup

Who controls our military? The President, the Commander-in-Chief? The Joint Chiefs of Staff?

No. LGBTQIA+ forces have invaded and seized control from political and military leaders. They’ve forced those who swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States to serve instead the dictates of a foreign ideological power. Conservative patriots are being driven out of our military, while the gender-confused are being encouraged to enlist.

A coup occurred virtually overnight, with no guns fired, no bombs dropped, no biological warfare unleashed, even within the most conservative political and military circles.

Every branch of the U.S. military now salutes the rainbow flag, possibly to the exclusion of the Red, White, and Blue.

Outnumbered

Surrounding the plaza at Rockefeller Center, there are 193 flagpoles, each flying a PRIDE flag. As this video tweet attests, the Red, White, and Blue flag of the United States of America is outnumbered by the garish rainbow flag, 193-1.

Is this what oppression looks like? pic.twitter.com/VrFEwyA3d8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 4, 2023

Nearly 200-1. A foreign visitor to New York’s landmark would undoubtedly conclude: Woke LGBTQIA+ Marxism has conquered this land.

Nearly all iconic landmarks and symbols of Americana have been co-opted by the rainbow. Virtually every major sports league and team has succumbed as did the once child-centered Disney entertainment empire long ago. Even venerable Cracker Barrel has rolled out rainbow rocking chairs in front of its folksy American roadway establishments.

Flags and banners are important symbols that claim and establish territory or convey an important message.

When explorers set sail for new worlds, they planted their nation’s flag in the sandy soil where their ships landed, claiming the newly discovered land for their king and queen.

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon in July 1969, one of the first things they did was plant the stars and stripes in the barren lunar landscape, declaring to all humanity back on Earth that the moon was first reached by the U.S.A. That flag dealt a crushing symbolic, humiliating blow to the Soviets: They had lost the space race.

The White House, based both on what it says and what it fails to say, has made it clear that neither Christianity, patriotism, or our heroic veterans deserve the same respect, honor, and dignity that it accords the LGBTQIA+ political machine.

White House During Easter White House Durung Veterans Day White House During Christmas White House During Pride Month pic.twitter.com/V7eFSg03t2 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 11, 2023

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

