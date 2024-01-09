Walk with John-Henry Westen and LifeSite staff at the 2024 March for Life!

We are honored to walk publicly for the unborn and proclaim our faith alongside our loyal League members at the National March for Life.

(LifeSiteNews) — The National March for Life will be on January 19, 2024, in Washington DC, and we hope to see you there!

John-Henry Westen, other LifeSiteNews staff, and I will be marching the streets of DC proclaiming our stance for the pro-life movement and using our voices to defend the innocent in danger of being silenced by the cruel act of abortion.

We hope to gather as many League members as we can and march for Life together. Therefore, we will be meeting on Friday, January 19 at 11 am at the National Gallery of Art (West Building), 565 Madison Drive NW, Washington, DC 20565. We will gather on the steps of the National Gallery of Art building and pray a decade of the rosary before the March begins. LifeSite will also provide everyone with posters to hold as we march.

We are honored to walk publicly for the unborn and proclaim our faith alongside our loyal League members. Please reach out to [email protected] if you are attending or if you have any questions about the March for Life.

To stay updated on pro-life events happening near you visit our events website.

Jacinta Rigi, a graduate of Boise State University, is LifeSiteNews’ LifeSite League Coordinator.

