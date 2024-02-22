WARNING: We must stop the New World Order

(LifeSiteNews) — Author and researcher David Sorensen is sounding the alarm against a coordinated effort by big banks, Big Pharma, Big Tech, the educational system, the mainstream media, telecommunications, and more – all of which are working together to build a globalist New World Order. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.
Sorensen gained viral fame during the COVID lockdowns as his videos shattered the illusion of choice and warned the world that major organizations across a variety of industries are in reality all controlled by the same handful of powerful globalist oligarchs. He doesn’t come at things from a Catholic perspective and has also suggested that the Vatican is behind much of the evil. But the collusion of the current Vatican in a lot of evil makes it difficult to show the reality of the situation.
Let’s pray for David so that he sees through his current misperception of “organized religion” as an enemy and comes to see that Christ’s one, holy, Catholic and apostolic Church remains the only answer to defeating evil despite the infiltration the Church suffers today.
The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.
It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.
We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.
You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].