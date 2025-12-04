Was Malachi Martin handed the full Third Secret of Fatima? Friend tells the incredible story

Rob Marro and I discussed his new book 'Malachi Martin: In the Shadows of the Vatican' on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Rob Marro, author, former CIA officer, and good friend of the late Father Malachi Martin. We discussed his new book, Malachi Martin: In the Shadows of the Vatican.

I opened the episode by asking Marro about his book’s stunning new revelation that Malachi Martin was actually made a secret cardinal. He recalled how Martin had revealed to him that he was a cardinal in pectore (“secretly,” literally “in the chest”) in the 1960s due to the threat of nuclear war and a bomb wiping out all the cardinals in Rome.

“(The Vatican) decided that had a nuclear war occurred and the Soviets bombed Rome, that they would have decapitated not just the Italian government, but the Roman Catholic Church as well,” he said. “So what they did was they took 12 cardinals in various regions of the world … they were to be called apostolic administrators for their regions of the world, and Malachi’s was for the United States. And he would have been the apostolic administrator for the United States in the event of a nuclear war.”

Later in the episode, I asked Marro about Martin allegedly seeing the full Third Secret of Fatima. He explained that in 1960, while working as secretary to Cardinal Augustin Bea, Martin had waited outside a heated meeting inside the papal apartments between Bea, Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani, Cardinal Giovanni Montini, who would become Pope Paul VI, and several other senior cardinals at the time.

“(Martin) said it became very obvious that after about 45 minutes, the discussion inside the apartments had elevated to the level of shouting because he could hear it indistinctly through the door,” he recalled. “Finally, he said, Cardinal Bea came charging out. … They got in the back of Cardinal Bea’s car.”

“And Malachi looked at him, said to him in German, ‘What’s wrong?’ And Cardinal Bea told him in German, ‘Those fools have just condemned millions upon millions of people to a horrible fate,'” he added.

Marro said that Cardinal Bea, after making Martin promise not to reveal the full contents unless released from the pontifical secret by the pope himself, handed him a sheet of paper which contained the full German translation of the Third Secret of Fatima.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

