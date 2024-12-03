Was the rise of communism foretold by Blessed Emmerich’s vision of Satan ‘unchained’?

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Catholic author and professor Dr. Paul Kengor joins me to discuss his latest book, 'The Stigmatists: Their Gifts, Their Revelations, Their Warnings.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Catholic author and professor Dr. Paul Kengor joins me to discuss his latest book, The Stigmatists: Their Gifts, Their Revelations, Their Warnings.

I began the episode by asking Kengor what a stigmatist is anyway. He explained that a stigmatist is someone who is given the gift of the stigmata, which is a mark that appears on the body resembling the wounds of Christ’s Passion.

Kengor then explained that while it is popularly believed that St. Francis of Assisi was the first stigmatist, it may have actually been St. Paul.

“In Galatians [6:17], the Apostle Paul says, ‘I bear in my body the marks of Jesus Christ.’ That’s in Galatians, and the Greek for that is ‘stigmata,’” Kengor said.

The professor noted that while some scholars think the apostle was only speaking metaphorically, two great mystics and stigmatists, Blessed Ann Catherine Emerich and Therese Neumann, claimed to have seen St. Paul’s wounds in their visions.

“They both claimed to be able to see St. Paul, and they both told their spiritual directors, ‘Oh yeah, Paul was the first stigmatist, I’ve seen the wounds,’ and then after that, it was Francis, and I’ve seen Francis’s wounds,’” he said.

Later in the episode, I asked Kengor about another famous stigmatist, St. Catherine of Siena, writing about homosexuality among the clergy in her book The Dialogue. He emphasized that that part of the book is censored in most versions because what she says is politically incorrect.

“She says that God told her, ‘I wiped out five entire cities because of the scourge of homosexuality…’ At that point in time, God is condemning to her homosexuality among priests and, in general, among the culture. And it has to make you think that if God was that shocked that He was willing to wipe out five entire cities because of the sin of homosexuality, what must He be thinking today when it’s so widespread in the West [and] around the world and accepted and even celebrated,” he said.

Then I circled back to Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich and her vision that “Satan will be unchained for 50 to 60 years before the year 2000.”

Kengor underscored that this vision is supported by scripture in Revelation 20:1-3, in which Satan is bound for a thousand years before being let go for a short period, and noted how Emmerich’s prophecy seems to have come true based on historical events like World War II, the Holocaust, and the rise of communism in Eastern Europe and China, which all occurred in the 1940s, which would be 50-60 years before the year 2000.

Watch or listen to my full interview to hear more from Paul Kengor about notable stigmatists, their visions, prophecies, and more.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

