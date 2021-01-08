Washington elites hate you

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Amid all the posturing and grandstanding going on since Wednesday’s largely peaceful rally in the nation’s capital, one clear message stands out: Those who inhabit the halls of power despise you because you resist their quest to control your life and your family.

Let’s not mince words: They hate you, and they have power over you, but you have no power over them other than the power to vote. Yet with our most recent election, the “power of the ballot box” now seems like a quaint, hopelessly naive notion. Clearly: the vote counters, not the voters, hold all the power.

Because you resist their anti-human dignity devotion to abortion, sodomy, genderlessness, the deconstruction of the family, the suppression of faith, and even the operation of small businesses, you are a pariah in their world.

The nuclear family and your role in it is so threatening to them, they now want to outlaw the words “Mom,” and “Dad” as a matter of common usage on Capitol Hill and throughout society.

They want to “cancel” and “erase” your presence from the modern day public square — social media — to make you feel as if you don’t exist, to demoralize you. They want to disconnect you from friends and family who think like you. They want you to have zero influence in the world which they feel rightly belongs to them. You are nothing more than an interloper, an intruder, a freak who has no place residing in the utopia they are creating.

Over the last 48 hours, actions to neuter opposition to the nation’s elites and resistance to their power and authority have been stunning. The pace of their mission is accelerating.

President Trump has been frozen out of social media platforms; Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that publishing giant Simon & Schuster canceled his book contract; and Facebook has removed the “Walk Away” campaign — composed of a half million former Democrat voters — destroying access to hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Kraken which has been released is not the one we had hoped for.

The hideous power wielded by the Ruling Class

In July 2010, Angelo Codevilla published a groundbreaking article at The American Spectator which soon became a book, The Ruling Class. Codevilla’s message was so significant, so packed with truth, that conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh pretty much read the entire 12,000 word piece to his millions of listeners. Every single word was gold.

Codevilla explained that the nation has two classes: The Ruling Class, composed of our elites, and the Country Class, which refers not to rural Americans, but to every citizen who is not a member of the Ruling Class.

“The American people do not want partisan government,” declared Codevilla. “They want self-governance,” which is a big problem for our elites, whether Republicans or Democrats.

That’s why Donald Trump’s presidency was such a catastrophic blow to them, that from day one they tried to use every lever of power — mostly illegitimately — to dislodge him.

Trump was and is not one of them. And neither are you. With a Biden-Harris White House, those same strong-armed tactics will now be focused on the rest of us.

“Our Ruling Class does not like the rest of America. Most of all, it dislikes that so many Americans think America is substantially different from the rest of the world — and like it that way,” said Codevilla. “For our Ruling Class, however, America is a work in progress, just like the rest of the world, and they are the engineers.”

“Our Ruling Class’ first priority in any and all matters, its solution to any and all problems, is to increase the power of the government — meaning of those who run it, meaning themselves,” he wrote. Unsurprisingly, the goals and tactics of our elites are becoming indistinguishable from those of the Communist Chinese Party.

Let this sink in: “The two classes have less in common culturally, dislike each other more, and embody ways of life more different from one another than did the nineteenth century’s Northerners and Southerners — nearly all of whom, as Lincoln reminded them, ‘prayed to the same God.’”

More gems:

Key to understanding our bipartisan Ruling Class: Its first tenet is that its members are the best and brightest, while the rest of Americans are retrograde, racist, and dysfunctional unless properly constrained. How did this replace the Founding Fathers’ paradigm that “all men are created equal”?

Its greatest concern has been to denigrate the American people’s devotion to God, because the Ruling Class accepts no standard it cannot control. Because natural families represent affections into which government has difficulty intruding, and because natural families educate the children they produce, the Ruling Class has done its best to undermine marriage and to take as much authority from parents as it can.

The dismissal of the American people’s intellectual, spiritual, and moral substance is the very heart of what our Ruling Class is about. Its principal article of faith, its claim to the right to decide for others, is precisely that it knows things scientifically, and operates by standards beyond others’ comprehension. They claim moral authority as priests of what they claim are ultimate truths.

By identifying science and reason with themselves, our rulers delegitimize opposition. Though they cannot prevent Americans from worshiping God, they can make it as socially disabling as smoking—to be done furtively and with a bad social conscience.

By taking so much power into its self-selected circles, the Ruling Class has gone a long way toward destroying the habits of Americans for economic self-reliance, for citizenship, for family life, and for reverence. Ousting the Ruling Class will not be so difficult or important as reclaiming the habits that made us Americans.

Today’s Ruling Class ... was formed by an educational system that exposed them to the same ideas and gave them remarkably uniform guidance, as well as tastes and habits. These amount to a social canon of judgments about good and evil, complete with secular sacred history, sins (against minorities and the environment), and saints. Using the right words and avoiding the wrong ones when referring to such matters — speaking the “in” language — serves as a badge of identity.

Laws and regulations nowadays are longer than ever, because length is needed to specify how people will be treated unequally.

“The Country Class is convinced that big business, big government, and big finance are linked as never before, and that ordinary people are more unequal than ever,” wrote Codevilla.

Demographically, the Country Class is the other side of the Ruling Class’ coin: its most distinguishing characteristics are marriage, children, and religious practice.

Politically, the Country Class may well be defined in terms of its lack of connection with government, and above all by attitudes opposite to those of the Ruling Class.

The Country Class is not anti-government, just nongovernmental. It views the way people live their lives as the result of countless private choices rather than as the consequence of someone else’s master plan.

Ten years of American history since the publication of Codevilla’s book have proven the truth of his observations about America’s two classes of citizens. We now witness an existential battle between the two, which has now been put on full display.

“If you’re a common sense person, you probably don’t feel you have a home in this world right now,” opined Catholic actress Patricia Heaton in a tweet. “If you’re a Christian, you know you were never meant to.”