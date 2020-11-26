WATCH: A beautiful story that’ll make your heart sing with Thanksgiving

November 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, now more than ever is a good time to take stock of the fact that Americans, and people of faith throughout the world, still have so much to be thankful for. I am so happy to bring to you a story that I know will make your heart sing with Thanksgiving.

All we seem to hear about today is bad news from the Church and politics. The timeless values of self-sacrifice seem to be lost in a sea of pride and selfish ambition. But it is not so everywhere. There are still awesome souls who are willing to leave everything for Christ, to offer themselves up to the Lord forsaking all else to do the heavy lifting for the work of salvation, to spend their lives totally focused on prayer to Almighty God.

At LifeSite, we've already featured a few stories in recent years of how God has been providing a steady flow of young women in Fairfield, Pennsylvania who are eager to give themselves to Our Lord as his spouses to become cloistered, Carmelite nuns even though that means leaving behind all the comforts and aspirations of worldly glamour and success.

LifeSite video producer Jim Hale brings us this beautiful testimony from the newest sister-to-be for the Carmelites. She is truly something special. May her testimony inspire us all to a selfless love for Our Lord, and to be truly grateful for all His benefits to us.

Rebekah Siegler is an aspirant nun to the Carmel of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph in Fairfield, Pennsylvania who will be entering the monastery on December 4.

Siegler also highlights how her family has been supportive and willing to “pick up this cross” with her.

After many years of asking God for a vocation, and even once discerning marriage with her former fiancé, they both through prayer chose a different path. “There came a point where we felt like Our Lord was inviting us to essentially offer up our love for one other for a greater good, for eternity, for souls.”

Rebekah looks at this as a blessing for her and all part of God’s Providence. “I don’t think it is a coincidence that Our Lord has called me at this time, to leave everything, and to enter a vocation of prayer and sacrifice for the world.”

“We are seeing evil throughout the world and in our country today, and it is because God has not been loved, adored, and invited into public squares,” Rebekah says.

On this new road in her life as an extern Carmelite nun, she does not fail to look to the heavens in praise of this “beautiful gift from God.” She prays in gratitude “to God just for the peace that He has given me and the consolations of knowing that this is His Will.”