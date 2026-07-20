WATCH: Enraged ‘transgender’ student screams at police for ‘misgendering’ him

Police body cam video showing a meltdown and arrest of a blue-haired student at the University of Central Florida has gone viral.

(LifeSiteNews) — A policy body cam video showing a “transgender”-identifying student at University of Central Florida losing his mind on a campus police officer for “misgendering” before being arrested and taken away has gone viral on X, accruing over seven million views in just two days.

Other influencers have reposted it, with the blue-haired student’s tantrum racking up over 20 million views across the platform.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

Bodycam footage has just been released of police visiting an American campus last year following the report of a car theft. Unfortunately for them, the first person they meet is a cross-dressing student, who throws repeated and aggressive tantrums over his gender identity. pic.twitter.com/ividCN5VkI — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 18, 2026



The incident, which took place last February, featured 27-year-old, blue-haired Jarrett Vick in an altercation with the police after they arrived on campus to investigate a car theft.

When the police arrive, Vick is seen melting down and screaming, “Why do you let those pigs get away with this? They’re not supposed to be here!” (It is difficult to tell what he is referring to.) An officer asks him to stop shouting.

“F*****g try it!” Vick yells back. “Are you threatening me? You’re threatening me!”

“He is having a breakdown,” the officer observes. This triggers Vick into immediate escalation. “She! She!” Vick screams. “Just say the right pronoun!” He refuses to calm down, at which point the police officer pepper-sprays him.

The police begin to restrain him, prompting more profanity, as well as the repeated screaming of “She! She!” as he was arrested and handcuffed. At one point, Vick also asks a nearby university staff member to “please just tell them to use the right pronouns” as being called “he” causes “a lot of distress.”

The university staffer attempts to intervene in the situation but walks away in frustration when Vick screams “Get away! F*** you, cop!” He then tries to both kick the police and take a swing, and ends up getting tasered. The footage ends with Vick in the back of a squad car.

Vick’s arrest was not the first high-profile example of bizarre police interactions over pronouns. In Florida, the police were bewildered by escalating demands that they use “they/them” pronouns during a traffic stop, with the person in question insisting that the rejection of “non-binary” identities had caused “generational trauma”:



Vick was charged with battery for his attacks on police officers, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, although he informed the New York Post that he was “(expletive) harassed by the cops.” He pleaded not guilty on all three counts, and the Sun noted that Orange County records indicate the case has since been marked closed.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









