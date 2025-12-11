WATCH: Father Altman corrects bishops on Co-Redemptrix title, immigration

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Father James Altman. We discussed his new books, Truth at Last and Treasures of the Catholic Church: 2,000 years of the Writings of Saints and Martyrs in 5 minutes a Day.

After briefly discussing why he wrote Truth at Last, I asked Altman about how to manage the issue of illegal immigration from a Catholic perspective. He explained that the Pope and American bishops who advocate for illegal immigrants are contradicting the Church’s clear teaching, suggesting they’re upset about the loss of funding under the Trump administration.

“[T]he Catholic teaching is crystal clear. … It’s in the Catechism that each country has a right to establish laws with regard to who gets to come in,” the priest said. “The Vatican itself has its own set of rules and a 30-foot-high wall. So when the bishops who are paid handsomely over $3 billion that got cut off when they were no longer able to aid and abet (the) illegal invasion, this is what it’s all about.”

Altman noted that fewer illegal immigrants have been deported under Trump than under Presidents Obama, Reagan, Clinton, and even Biden, and yet the bishops have only called out this administration because it cut their billions in funding.

Later in the episode, I asked Altman about the recent Vatican controversy in which the faithful are discouraged from using Our Lady’s title of “Co-Redemptrix” because it’s apparently too confusing for Protestants. He highlighted how it’s important to keep in mind that what the Vatican is really doing here is attempting to make the Church more Protestant, as they did during the Second Vatican Council.

“You remember in Vatican II, when they destroyed the sanctuaries and destroyed the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the stated reason, which ostensibly was good, was to make it more accessible to people,” he said. “The real reason, according to Bugnini and the boys, was to destroy the Mass, to remove anything from our sanctuaries and from the sacred liturgy that would be even a shadow of a stumbling block to a Protestant. In other words, make us just another Protestant denomination.”

But Altman stressed that as Catholics we can’t be worried about and should never apologize if our faith offends Protestants.

“We don’t give a damn if (the Co-Redemptrix title) offends a Protestant because we’re Catholic, right? We’re not going to apologize for the Holy Eucharist, for the sacrament of confession, for the veneration of relics, for our veneration of the Blessed Mother, the Queen Mother of the King of the Universe,” the priest said.

