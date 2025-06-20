WATCH: A grave warning about Elon Musk’s push for ‘superhuman’ brain chips

Rely on God for everything. Stay in the state of grace. And be prepared, because Elon Musk is warning us: this stuff is right around the corner.

(LifeSiteNews) — Did Elon Musk just admit he is creating a robot army? See for yourselves what he said during an interview with Garry Tan, the president and CEO of Y Combinator’s AI Startup School.

“Is it true that you’re planning a robot army?” Tan asked Musk.

“Whether Tesla does it (or not) … you’ve seen how many humanoid robot startups (there are). I think (there are) dozens of robots from different companies,” Musk said.

Tan spoke with Musk about the future of AI, brain chips, augmented humans and more. What Musk said was fascinating, but also very concerning. And the robot army remark is relatively benign compared to the rest. First off, he said that digital superintelligence will be achieved this year or at most next year:

I think we’re quite close to digital superintelligence. It may happen this year — and if it doesn’t happen this year, next year for sure. Digital superintelligence defined as: smarter than any human at anything.

But most concerning for me were his remarks about his brain chips – Neuralink – that will make for augmented human beings:

At some point the cybernetic implants wouldn’t simply be correcting things that went wrong but augmenting human capabilities dramatically — augmenting intelligence and senses and bandwidth dramatically.

So we can all be superbeings? With augmented vision, hearing, strength, and even thinking?

Wow.

READ: Elon Musk says Neuralink brain implants will ‘augment human capabilities dramatically’

Imagine how hard it will be to resist that, even if to get the chip you had to deny your faith.

Remember COVID? Remember how the jab gave you access to work, to travel, to restaurants, to your grandparents? It was a temptation beyond belief to take a shot that was controversially associated with abortion. Many took it out of grave concern for their health and the health of their families. Even many of those who didn’t want to take it took it to save their jobs, to visit dying relatives, to travel and have a “normal” life.

I remember well how Bishop Athanasius Schneider told me before it was mandated all over the world that, should it be mandated, it could well be the biblical “mark of the beast.”

But the Scriptures make very clear that taking the actual mark of the beast will be a mortal sin, a sin which will damn your soul to hell:

And another angel, a third, followed them, saying with a loud voice, ‘If any one worships the beast and its image, and receives a mark on his forehead or on his hand, he also shall drink the wine of God’s wrath, poured unmixed into the cup of his anger, and he shall be tormented with fire and sulphur in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment goes up forever and ever; and they have no rest, day or night, these worshipers of the beast and its image, and whoever receives the mark of its name.’ (Revelation 14:9–11)

So if you were watching your friends, family, colleagues at work all becoming this version of superhuman, and, even as the Scripture warns in Revelation 14, without it you would not be able to buy or sell anything, then would you be able to resist the chip which requires only that you deny your faith?

It need not even be that stark. You would have to be a good citizen. You would have to uphold “women’s equality” and “rights,” which of course means you support abortion – you would have to, of course, respect “human dignity and choice,” so euthanasia must be permitted.

We could not have “haters and bigots” given superhuman abilities, so surely this advance would be restricted to those who embrace “love” – and choice in sexual partners. Naturally this chip would be restricted to those who would value human “freedom” so that those opposed to transgenderism should never be allowed it.

You get my drift. We were given a dry run with the COVID jab of the pressures that could weigh on us to choose evil over good. And even though with the COVID jab the morality was muddied by Pope Francis and many bishops saying it was fine to take, what if for the chip the need to betray your faith is clear?

Could we still resist when we must then resign ourselves to mere non-augmented humanity? While all our friends and neighbors and many of our relatives are accusing us of denying a bright and healthy future to our children, by refusing will we remain strong?

I can tell you for sure that on our own strength we will not remain strong, we will not be able to stay faithful. Start now: rely on God for everything. Stay in the state of grace. And be prepared, because Elon Musk is warning us: this stuff is right around the corner.

