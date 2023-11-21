WATCH: Hundreds stand with Bishop Strickland as he leads Rosary rally outside USCCB meeting

This special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show features interviews with those who attended last week's Rosary rally led by Bishop Joseph Strickland in the immediate aftermath of his removal by Pope Francis.

BALTIMORE, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic world is still reeling from the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland as shepherd of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. No official reason for the removal has been given, and the majority of observers see Pope Francis’ decision to remove him as an act of injustice.

Even Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, told Strickland to stay away from the recent United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) meeting in Baltimore.

This episode of The John-Henry Westen Show features several interviews I conducted at the Rosary rally in front of the Marriott Inner Harbor hotel hosting the USCCB meeting. Guests on today’s episode include Father James Altman, Lepanto Institute President Michael Hichborn, LifeSite journalist Louis Knuffke, Bishop Strickland himself, and more.

Over 200 people participated in the rally. Turnout for previous years was around 50, pro-life activist Larry Cirignano told me. Many people I interviewed, including Fr. Altman and the faithful I spoke with, particularly commented on the impact of how Strickland prayed the Rosary.

Catholic filmmaker and LifeSite board member Royce Hood told me that everything done at the rally was done for love of Jesus and the Church. “It’s just amazing the spirit of hope and charity, really, towards our Church,” he commented.

He also spoke to Strickland’s removal, explaining that it is difficult to understand, let alone explain to his children. However, he says he is confident that Christ will protect the Church, but that “it doesn’t mean it’s not going to be a bit sticky in the meantime.” He also noted that Strickland invited people at the rally to pray for priests, bishops, and the Pope.

Michael Hichborn noted that what happened to Strickland is unprecedented in the history of the Church. Touching upon the four ways a bishop is removed (death, moving him to another diocese, retirement, or deprivation), Hichborn observed that what happened to Strickland – deprivation – is usually a punishment for a canonical crime. “He’s not been charged, he’s not been accused, and he’s not been found guilty of any canonical crimes,” he said. “He’s just been punished without due process.”

Hichborn also predicted that the USCCB’s forthcoming Eucharistic Congress, part of its Eucharistic Revival, will be a failure because it won’t crack down on sacrilegious Communions.

“When they’re talking about a Eucharistic revival, it seems to me more what they’re talking about is expanding those to whom Communion can be given, which is … a massive scandal, and it’s going to have the opposite effect,” he said. “When you have that much sacrilege being committed on a mass scale, it can only bring about the wrath of God. And I very much fear for what’s going to happen because of it.”

I also met up with a number of faithful from across the United States, including from Texas. A woman from Maryland told me that she attended the rally to support Strickland because he is a bishop who presents the Catholic faith without confusion.

“He’s putting his neck out on the line to help us, so I figured we need to come and stand for him and show him our support because he’s suffering,” she told me.

Texan Catholic podcaster Paul Thies told me that Strickland is a “good and holy and authentic shepherd” who acts as a point of unity that directs to Christ.

Another Texan noted that people who are around Strickland for a prolonged period of time will see his personal goodness and holiness – something the people of the Diocese of Tyler noticed. He also spoke to how Strickland did not come to Baltimore out of anger or spite, but out of love, and that he did not say anything negative about the clergy.

LifeSite journalist Louis Knuffke told me that a friend from the Catholic University of America (CUA) asked him to let Strickland know that its philosophy and theology students wished to show their support for Strickland and thank him for defending the Catholic faith. Knuffke himself said that what struck him about the rally was how Strickland exemplifies Our Lord’s admonition to the apostles, oft repeated by St. John Paul II, to “not be afraid.”

Knuffke also said he believes that “the fallout from his removal will be that more bishops and priests also take courage to speak out and to defend the truth of the Gospel, and I think it’s very clear that he has done that, and his witness is very, very appreciated.”

The episode ends with a brief interview with Bishop Strickland himself, who told me that he is open to God’s will for his future endeavors.

“It’s been a daunting path for a while now,” he admitted. “I will do my best to be faithful to Christ and to serve His Church as the best I can as one of His shepherds. I’m just one, but I do believe deeply, and that is what gives me the joy and the strength to continue.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











