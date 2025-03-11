WATCH: John-Henry Westen’s speech at the Bringing America Back to Life Convention

Until the last seven weeks, America was being torn apart by a government that abandoned its own people and trampled its own laws. The Catholic Church, in an eerily similar way, is being shaken from within by leaders who betray its mission.

(LifeSiteNews) — My friends, we are living in an age of crisis – a crisis of truth, leadership, and courage.

Until the last seven weeks in America, the land of the free, your nation was being torn apart by a government that abandoned its own people, trampled its own laws, and weaponized power against those who upheld its founding principles.

The Catholic Church, the rock of Christ, in an eerily similar way, is being shaken from within by leaders who betray its mission, silence the true faithful, and open its doors to confusion and error.

But this is not about blaming just the leaders. As your own Thomas Jefferson famously said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”

Additionally, in an 1816 letter to Samuel Kercheval, Jefferson warned about the dangers of government corruption and the responsibility of the people:

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”

This reflects his belief that an engaged, educated populace is necessary for good governance and that neglecting civic duties leads to poor leadership.

And in the Church it is exactly the same.

In the Old Testament already we got the teaching that God permits unjust rulers as a chastisement for the people’s sins, as seen with Saul and Nebuchadnezzar.

St. Augustine wrote in City of God that: “If the people are corrupt and depraved, they will necessarily demand wicked rulers, who are like themselves.”

St. Thomas Aquinas said it only slightly differently: “If the people become corrupt, they will tolerate a corrupt ruler.”

But to me the most powerful truth on this comes from St. John Eudes, a priest who lived in the beginning of the 17th century in France:

“The most evident mark of God’s anger and the most terrible castigation He can inflict upon the world is manifest when He permits His people to fall into the hands of clerics who are priests more in name than in deed, priests who practice the cruelty of ravening wolves rather than the charity and affection of devoted shepherds.”

And we also have the solution – but before we get there, let’s look at this comparison of what you experienced under President Biden and what the Church has experienced under Pope Francis…

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

