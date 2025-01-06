WATCH: Michigan media outlet covers growth of Latin Mass church attracting Catholics ‘from miles away’

Michigan’s Fox 47 News highlighted the ‘small but growing community of Catholics’ attending the Latin Mass at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church in an unbiased report last week.

JACKSON, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — A local news station near Lansing, Michigan, gave Catholics who live in the area a nice Christmas present this year in the form of an unbiased report on the growth of the Latin Mass at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church in Jackson.

On December 31, Darius Udrys of Fox 47 News released a report on what he called “a small but growing community of Catholics” who are “bringing back old-time religion.”

Udrys’ balanced coverage of the uptick in attendance at St Mary’s, as well as excellent explanation of the Latin Mass’ nuances, is rarely seen in today’s hyper-partisan news industry.

In his report — which has been viewed more than 47,000 times on YouYube — Udry notes that the Latin Mass has “roots said to reach back to the Roman Empire” and that it “was supposed be phased out by Vatican reforms in the 1960s — to be replaced with a more contemporary liturgy in a local language everyone could understand.”

But, Udry continues, the Latin Mass’ “retro elements” are “attracting tradition-minded believers from miles away.”

Jackson is located about 1.5 hours west of Detroit and 40 minutes south of Lansing, the state’s capital. The city is most well known for being the birthplace of the modern-day Republican Party. Hillsdale College, which is known for its conservative and pro-Western Civilization curriculum, is located about 45 minutes southwest of St Mary’s, which is a staple in the area and offers its Latin Mass at 1pm on Sundays.

Udry informs his viewers that “even if you understand Latin, don’t expect to hear much of it spoken. Most of the liturgy is said by the priest inaudibly … he mostly stands with his back to the congregation.”

“The silence is a reminder that this prayer is to God,” Fr. Timothy Nelson, the priest at St Mary’s, then tells Udry. “It’s not a prayer to the people. It’s a prayer to God.”

Rarely do Catholics get to watch such well-produced reports on the Latin Mass that capture its appeal and richness, especially on secular news networks. I applaud Mr. Udry and Fox 47 for highlighting what is going on at St. Mary’s. I pray that Catholics who watched his report when it aired live will pray about what they saw and start attending the Latin Mass in the new year.

Share











