WATCH: Mother Miriam exposes the errors of Pope Leo’s agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Mother Miriam, host of Mother Miriam Live. We discussed some of the scandalous statements Pope Leo XIV has made during the first months of his pontificate, the false “unity” with other religions he seems to be working towards, the need for faithful clerics to resist his errors, the possibility that we’re living in the end times, and more.

After discussing some of the scandals during Pope Leo’s first months as pontiff, I noted his erroneous remarks to reporters that someone who is against abortion but in favor of the death penalty is “not pro-life.” Mother Miriam said hearing those comments from the Holy Father was like taking a “knife to the heart.”

“How, after 2,000 years with the dogma of the faith, with (all) the catechisms … to hear a pope of all people come out and say, ‘This is not true, the death penalty (is not permissible)?’ It’s astounding,” she said. “And I ache … because millions of Catholics don’t know their faith, and they believe (Leo’s comments). They don’t know what to believe because they’re not catechized.”

Mother Miriam stressed that despite what some have said about there being another way to interpret the pontiff’s remarks on the death penalty and other issues, what he meant was very clear.

“No, we don’t interpret (the pope’s statements). He said what he said and … he’s an American, (so) we know how to take what he says,” she said. “It’s just absolutely tragic, and I think to myself, ‘Does he really not believe some of the things he says, or does he really believe some of the things he says?'”

A bit later, Mother Miriam highlighted Pope Leo’s emphasis on unity, and how the 267th pontiff seems to want to bring all religions together, a false “unity” that contradicts the Gospel.

“The word ‘unity’ … I just equate with the devil … Jesus prayed, John 17, that we would be one as He and the Father are one, but in the context of His being truth, there’s no unity without truth,” she said. “There’s the devil’s unity, that we could believe whatever we want, doesn’t matter if it’s true or not, because we’re together, and it seems that this pope, at the expense of the faith, at the expense of the faithful, is doing anything he can, (for) Muslims, everybody, for unity.

“It’s sickening (because) Jesus didn’t come to put us together,” she added. “He came to put us together in truth, and apart from truth, there can be no unity whatsoever.”

