WATCH: Priest discusses signs that Great Chastisement may begin this year

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Father Paul Kramer. We discussed signs that the prophesied great chastisement may begin this year based on the Third Secret of Fatima, the “Synodal Church,” the push toward one-world government, and more.

I opened the episode by asking Fr. Kramer if there’s a specific marker he believes we’re closest to right now. He emphasized that while no one knows the day or the hour of the chastisement, he believes we’re close to seeing a sign in the sky during a time of global crisis and apostasy in the Church, as described in the alleged Third Secret of Fatima, leaked by Father Malachi Martin, and in other prophecies.

“I think we are close to the event that was foretold by … the Third Secret given by Fr. Malachi Martin, when he said, ‘Look up at the sky,'” the priest said. “(T)here is a unanimity of prophecy regarding heavenly signs going all the way back to the words of our Lord Jesus Christ when he said about the end times that ‘you will see signs in the sky.’ And I believe that the time is approaching.”

“We’re not talking about years anymore, we’re talking about weeks or months,” he added. “I think we’re going to see a major significant sign, perhaps maybe as early as mid-April, perhaps early in May, thereabouts, I think certainly by June. And I think it’s something that will be visible to the whole world. I believe this is the year.”

Kramer noted his belief that this sign will be highly destructive and delved into St. Padre Pio’s discussion with exorcist Father Gabriel Amorth about the Third Secret of Fatima, in which he spoke of a “counterfeit church” and the annihilation of nations.

“Padre Pio … was asked about the third secret. He spoke mainly in his discussion with Father Amorth, he spoke about the counterfeit church, the Antichrist, infiltrating to the highest level of the church,” he said. “But he also mentioned more than once about the destruction, the annihilation of nations. And he said a very large North American country will be annihilated … There are a number of prophecies about some unknown celestial body … that may make a near miss or actually strike the earth.”

Kramer stressed that in his book, Fatima Hope of the World, Albert Pelletier describes Pope Pius XII’s stunning reaction upon reading the Third Secret, which only adds credibility to Padre Pio’s claim that a North American country would be annihilated, especially given recent threats of war.

“When Pope Pius XII opened the third secret and read it, the first words that came out of his mouth were, ‘Pauvre Canada, (poor Canada). Padre Pio, a canonized saint, spoke of a very large North American country that would be annihilated. Our Lady of Fatima said several nations will be annihilated,” the priest said.

Turning back to the idea of a “counterfeit church,” Kramer claimed that in 1957 an assistant to Cardinal Samuel Stritch had revealed part of the Third Secret in 1957 to warn against the liturgical reform that would lead to the persecution of Catholics before the Second Vatican Council.

“Of course, (the liturgical reform) was at the Second Vatican Council. He said, ‘Have nothing to do with that, because it’s going to lead to the suppression of the Mass, and the Mass will disappear,'” he said. “There will be, (as foretold) in a number of prophecies, in very hidden places, the Mass will exist, but by and large, it will be impossible for Catholics to find the Mass. There’s going to be a horrific persecution of the Church.”

Later in the episode, Kramer underscored that the modern “Synodal Church” which he compared with Protestantism, appears to be this counterfeit church infiltrating the authentic Catholic Church.

“Right now, the Vatican apparatus is in the process of bringing about that transition, which will be the consummation of the reformation. Luther and the reformers were not intending to establish separate communities; they wanted to reform the Church,” he said. “That was their idea, reforming the Church according to their own conception of what should be the constitution of the Church.”

“With the consummation of the construction and setting up the constitution of the synodal church, you will have the separation of the synodal church from the Catholic Church, as every heresy has always begun as a cancer within, and that is eventually, by the very natural process, it expels itself and separates itself from the body of the Church because the gates of hell cannot prevail against the Church, Our Lord Jesus Christ made that promise.”

Kramer continued:

So this is what the synodal church will become: It will separate itself from the Church. The Catholic Church will undergo a terrible persecution, and the persecution will … be led by secular authorities/ And you’re going to have, under the United Nations, the world government, the world republic warned about — Bonum Sane in 1920, of Pope Benedict XV, warns about those who want to set up the world republic, and that these are the worst of men who are trying to set this up. We see it now accelerating, and it’s going to be worldwide.

To hear much more from Fr. Paul Kramer, watch my full interview above or by clicking here.

