WATCH: Princess Gloria gives LifeSiteNews an inside look at a traditional German Catholic Christmas

REGENSBURG, Germany (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen is in Germany with Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis to experience the magic of a traditional German Catholic Christmas.

Princess Gloria and John-Henry began their journey through German tradition in what John-Henry called “the most glorious Christmas market” in Regensburg, Bavaria. The market is situated within the walls of the Thurn und Taxis Palace.

The princess began by showing John-Henry the various culinary delights available in the market, starting with prepared nuts that she said are typical for Advent and “good for your nerves.”

“This is all to prepare for the arrival of Christ,” she said.

In addition to culinary fare, a number of handicrafts were on display, including hand-made ornaments which Princess Gloria called “fantastic.”

The two transitioned to a tasting of a “high-percentage liquor” which the princess said was important as a way to warm up in the cold. Raising a glass to LifeSiteNews and all the “international viewers” she wished everyone watching a “merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

“We have to drink this now because it’s so cold,” she quipped.

After the two had finished their tour of the market, they sat down for a conversation in which the princess explained the relationship between all the traditions she shared and the Catholic faith.

She explained that along with Catholic religious traditions, such as the Rorate Mass, there are even sweets and candies that are eaten only during Advent and not during Christmastide.

Of note was a gift giving tradition that is unique to Germany that differs from what she called the “Anglo-Saxon” tradition of Father Christmas or Santa Claus.

Instead the tradition of Saint Nicholas bringing gifts to be opened on Christmas morning, the German tradition is to say Baby Jesus brings gifts to be opened on Christmas Eve.

All gather in a room to sing Christmas carols, and then someone sneaks off to place gifts around the Christmas tree. Then, a bell is rung and the children say “We heard the bell, we heard the bell” which Princess Gloria said means “Baby Jesus has just left.”

Then a singing procession goes into the Christmas room to kneel down in front of a Nativity Scene and listen to a reading of the Infancy Narrative from the Gospel of Luke. Then they sing “Silent Night” together, and open champagne before presenting each other with gifts.

It is traditional to attend Midnight Mass and after only a few hours of sleep to enjoy the festivities of Christmas Day, beginning with Mass in the morning.

Princess Gloria described the German tradition, very common in Bavaria, of wood-carved Nativity Scenes which she said are “wonderful because it shows the children what Christianity is all about.”

