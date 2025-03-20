WATCH: Pro-life father of 11 Paul Vaughn discusses lasting trauma of FBI raid on home

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is pro-life activist Paul Vaughn, along with his wife and some of their children, to discuss the 2022 FBI raid on his home and much more.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show from the Bringing America Back to Life Convention is pro-life activist Paul Vaughn, along with his wife and some of their children. We discussed the FBI raid on his home, how the experience deeply affected his entire family, the future of the American pro-life movement, and more.

I began the episode by asking Vaughn about his experience being raided by the FBI back in 2022, with guns being drawn in front of his children for his involvement in a peaceful pro-life rescue at a Tennessee abortion facility.

He explained that just before the early morning raid, three of his children had gone outside to the car for school, and then he suddenly heard loud banging on the door. Vaughn then looked out the window, expecting to see his kids.

“And instead of seeing them, of course, I see two cars flashing lights, and the FBI is continuing to bang on my door, yelling for me, not by name, of course, just, ‘Open up! FBI!’ he recalled. “Not clearly communicating what they actually wanted or who they were or who they were looking for.”

“And I’m trying to process this, and I’m like, ‘Who are you looking for?’ he added. “And they said, ‘We’re looking for you.’ Like, how does that help?”

I jumped in to ask Vaughn what happened after he opened the door to the agents and where the rest of his family was at the time. He explained that his wife and some of his other children were in the house as heavily armed agents swarmed inside.

“There were four armed guys. And I need to say that is full tactical gear: bulletproof vests, long guns, those weapons of war Joe Biden warns us about,” Vaughn said. “They had them pointed at me, and they had the pistols and sidearms, and so just [a] fully armed task force.”

“One [agent was] holding my children in the sideyard. … Three [were] on the porch with guns pointed at me as I opened the door to come out,” he added. “A couple of others [were] in the house at various places, most of them upstairs. I think my 16-year-old at the time saw everything and came across the back and told my wife, ‘Mom, the FBI is here, they’re arresting daddy.’ Those are words no person should have to hear their 16-year-old say.”

Then I asked Vaughn about the immediate ramifications for his children as they saw their father arrested.

Vaughn noted that after watching his arrest, his family didn’t know where he was for six long hours. He highlighted the trauma his family has experienced, such as having PTSD when someone knocks at the door.

“Under certain circumstances, there’s still this shock of, it’s early in the morning and the neighbors come by to offer farm eggs or something like neighbors in the country do,” he said. “What should be a nice, wonderful, loving act of neighborly kindness sets off triggers.”

To hear more from Paul Vaughn and his family, watch or listen to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

