WATCH: Science-loving Kamala Harris absurdly claims unborn baby is pregnant woman’s ‘own body’

During her debate with VP Mike Pence, Harris touted her belief in science prior to championing abortion  as a ‘woman’s right to make a decision over her own body’
Thu Oct 8, 2020 - 2:26 pm EST
Featured Image
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 7, 2020. C-Span / Video screen grab
Jonathon Van Maren By Jonathon Van Maren
October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Kamala Harris wants you to know that she and Joe Biden are very, very into science. During last night’s vice-presidential debate, she made it a central plank in the Harris-Biden platform: “Joe believes in science. I’ll tell you something, Susan, I served, when I first got to the Senate, on the committee that’s responsible for the environment. Did you know this administration took the word ‘science’ off the website? And then took the words ‘climate change’ off the website? We have seen a pattern in this administration which is that they don’t believe in science.”

Got that? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris believe in science. Donald Trump and Mike Pence do not. In fact, whoever runs Joe Biden’s Twitter profile is constantly tweeting about believing science and why science is important. The point Biden and Harris are trying to make, of course, is that Trump and Pence are so unbelievably stupid and stuck in the Dark Ages that they don’t even believe in the basic mechanism humans use to understand reality. That, we are told, is incredibly alarming.

But Harris’s support for science suddenly vanished when it came time to address the issue of abortion. In the discussion about Amy Coney Barrett and the Supreme Court, Harris noted that both she and Joe Biden are firmly dedicated to the promotion of feticide: “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision over her own body. It should be her decision, not that of Donald Trump or Mike Pence.”

It must be noted here that during the abortion procedure, it is not the body of the woman being aborted. Abortion is a procedure that targets a different body entirely, the body of the pre-born child within the womb of his or her mother. Scientifically speaking, Harris is arguing that it should be a right to end the life of a living, unique, whole human being. This is not a matter of debate, either—at least, not among scientists. As Steve Jacobs noted recently in Quillette, 96% of 5,577 biologists surveyed “affirmed the view that human life begins at fertilization.” 

It is not controversial to say that life begins at fertilization. Again, scientifically speaking, that is. Harris may be unaware of this fact (and considering how enthused she and Biden are about science, someone really should fill her in), but it has real implications for her worldview. After all, if science tells us when life begins, and she supports a procedure that would chemically poison, physically dismember, or brutally decapitate those vulnerable human beings (and on the taxpayer’s dime), surely this is something that should be discussed. If we believe in science, that is. Which she has assured us she does.

Just last week, Kamala Harris offered her condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the loss of their son at 20 weeks, noting that she and her husband were “deeply sorry for your loss.” This is completely appropriate: After all, they had just tragically lost their son. But then, at a debate where she affirmed her belief in science, she suddenly adopted unscientific and euphemistic language that flies directly in the face of her very recent acknowledgment of the humanity of children in the womb. What happened to following the facts?

Because here they are: Scientists agree on when human life begins. We now have the unprecedented capacity to look within the womb. We can see the human being growing there. We can perform surgeries on children in the womb. We can watch them suck their thumbs, respond to sound and touch, and even wave their arms and legs. And when an abortion happens, that child must be physically destroyed before he or she can be suctioned or pulled from the womb. Those are the facts. 

The fact that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refuse to acknowledge them will be deadly for millions of pre-born children. 

Jonathon’s new podcast, The Van Maren Show, is dedicated to telling the stories of the pro-life and pro-family movement. In his latest episode, he interviews Marjorie Dannenfelser from the Susan B. Anthony List who tells Van Maren that this election is crucial for the pro-life movement. Dannenfelser warns listeners that if the Democrats win, it will have a generational impact, as the left will fight to take away the core principles of our nation's founding.

You can subscribe here and listen to the episode below: 

