WATCH: Spa staff approve man claiming to be woman exposing his genitals to young girls

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — If you’d like an idea of where the trans revolution is taking us, give this video a watch. It features a hostile altercation at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles, in which an angry woman confronts spa staff about a biological male who walked into the women’s section of the spa with his penis exposed — in front of both women and young girls. Because he identified as a woman, the spa staff states that he has the right to be there — after all, if he identifies a woman, by California law he is a woman — and the genitals he’s exposing constitute a “female penis.”

The woman was confronted by a woke male ally who tried to insist that the man was "transgender."



"It must be hard not being a real man, huh? Try it."



Part 2 pic.twitter.com/PjdV9pXE75 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

The woman demands to know why it is okay for a man to “show his penis around other women, young little girls, underage — your spa condones that? Is that what you’re saying?” The employee confirms that it is the law. The woman is clearly livid, stating that she doesn’t care “about sexual orientation — I see a d***! It lets me know he’s a man! He is a man! He’s not no female. He is not a female.” She repeats this several times, and then tells the staffers that other women “are highly offended by what they just saw.”

“So Wi Spa is in agreement with men who just say they are a woman can go into the women’s section with their penis? Is that what you’re saying?” she went on. The staffer, clearly uncomfortable, mumbles an unintelligible response. The woman then demands to know which law says he can go into the woman’s section. A young woman comes to the desk and demand her money back, and the woman filming the video says: “Yeah, give her money back!” There are both women and other very young girls in the background.

Rather than stick up for the women, a mustached man comes up and chides her, telling her that the man exposing himself to girls is transgender. “There’s no such thing as transgender, he has a d***,” she shoots back. “He has a penis. I’m a woman who knows how to stand up and speak up for my rights. I am a woman. I have a right to feel comfortable without a man exposing himself!”

At this point, other women begin to chime in, supporting her while the man tells her that she needs to respect the “transgender person.” Part II of the video shows a crowd gathering as she demands that the situation be rectified.

These videos are the best thing I’ve seen in ages. This woman is precisely the sort of everyday hero that we need—someone who cuts through the cant and points out what is real. The man in the video, a sallow-looking fellow with tattoos, is the villain of the video as much as the peeping Tom who headed into the women’s section—rather than defending the right of women and very young girls to privacy, he defends the right of an adult male to expose himself in their presence. At one point, she says this to him: “It must be hard not being a real man — try it!” as he slinks away.

This is the world trans activists want us to live in — one where a full-grown, adult male has the right to hang his genitals out in front of women and girls of all ages and where women who object are told they are transphobic. This is the America that the Equality Act would create.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The woman’s language may be blunt, but it is necessary. People need to realize what is actually at stake. We need more women just like her, speaking their truth and demanding that the compliant Ken dolls who have fallen into line will listen to and respect their lived experiences.