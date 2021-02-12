WATCH: The videos that got LifeSite banned from YouTube

February 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On Wednesday February 10, Google deleted the LifeSiteNews channel from YouTube. LifeSite was active on YouTube for a decade and only ever got even a warning after Joe Biden’s election.

With just over 314,000 subscribers and an average of 50K+ views on each episode of our flagship show, and with some of our shows reaching over 2 million views, YouTube cancelled us. Since then, we’ve been deluged with questions about what happened, why it happened, and what we’re doing about it.

I recorded a special video (which you can watch below) so you can watch those clips we believe we were banned for by YouTube and so you can decide for yourself if they were worthy of sanction.

Our LifeSite channel had 2,000 videos on it. One of those videos had nearly 9 million views. And plenty had over a million. And we were never even given so much as a warning by YouTube until Joe Biden was elected. The most important point to remember in all this is that with Joe Biden’s Presidency, cancel culture went mainstream.

It may sound like a bad joke, but we were first given warnings and strikes from YouTube for videos by a nun, a medical doctor, and a bishop. No joke. The final couple of strikes leading to our ban were for comments by a vaccine expert and then for me quoting a bishop.

Strike number one that LifeSite got from YouTube was for a video we aired of a renowned Canadian doctor with extensive credentials who gave testimony to a city government hearing on COVID-19 measures in Western Canada back in November. He began his remarks noting that what he was going to say would seem counter-narrative so he wanted to establish his credentials so that his remarks would not be summarily dismissed.

So what did that Cambridge University trained specialist with credentials and prestige a mile long have to say about COVID and lockdowns which were so offensive to the non-medically trained overlords at YouTube? Here is what he said in his testimony to the city council hearing.

“Everyone acknowledges that the virus is real, that it is a problem, what this doctor and countless other doctors and medical professionals have said is that it’s like a bad flu. And the proposal that COVID necessitates economy and social-life killing lockdowns is a hoax which is being used to usher in a Great Reset dreamed of by elites of this world for decades.”

Our first warning from YouTube came in November of 2020 for an episode of the Mother Miriam Live show, LifeSite’s daily show with Mother Miriam Moss, a wonderful, joyful, traditional, Catholic sister very much in the mold of Mother Angelica. During a November 2020 show on giving children Catholic Christmas Traditions, Mother Miriam mentioned those exact same concepts as the Canadian doctor, acknowledging that coronavirus is real but that it’s more like a flu than anything else and also that it is being used as a hoax.

The next strike we got from YouTube was over an episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, which airs weekly at LifeSiteNews.com. The world-famous Bishop of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland, has been one of the most outspoken defenders of faith, life and family in the hierarchy. In a video which aired in December 2020, he said he would not accept a vaccine that has the DNA of aborted children in it. He also acknowledged that the Pfizer vaccine does NOT have that, but he said that it was tested on a cell line that did include the aborted children. That is all absolutely factual information, uncomfortable though it might be for the leftists wanting to push the vaccine globally.

Interestingly, we went after YouTube with a lawyer’s letter for giving us that strike and they backed down, eventually putting that video back up.

Another strike from YouTube came in response to my show with vaccine researcher and microbiologist Pamela Acker. Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them. She is the author of a newly released book titled Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective. Acker actually spent time in a vaccine research lab for nine months before encountering the ethical and moral issue of the HEK-293 aborted fetal cell line.

Our conversation was one of the most enlightening but also most deeply disturbing interviews I’ve ever done for my podcast The John-Henry Westen Show. This is likely the show YouTube hated the most.

Acker made clear some of the most disturbing facts about vaccines and their horrific connection to abortion. It’s not only one or two aborted babies used way back in the 70’s, it’s hundreds, if not thousands. Moreover, the babies had to be healthy and over three months gestation so the researchers could harvest their organs. The babies also had to be alive for the harvesting so these abortions had to be planned with tissue extraction in mind, much the same way organ donation happens. The Pfizer COVID vaccine does not contain remnants of the aborted babies in it, but was indeed tested on aborted fetal cell lines. However, in the upcoming vaccines such as the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, there are remainders of these aborted fetal cells that end up in the vaccines themselves. And that is true, by the way, of other vaccines like the rubella vaccine and the chicken pox vaccine.

Sickening for sure, but absolutely factual information, exactly the type of information that LifeSiteNews, as a news agency, should be providing. And yet, the oligarchs at Google which owns YouTube have decided shall not be revealed to the public.

The final strike from YouTube which brought down the LifeSite YouTube channel completely was my reading out of a tweet by Bishop Strickland on my show.

In response to media questions, YouTube has claimed that we were banned for putting out medical misinformation.Tthis is a complete falsehood and we are pursuing a legal remedy on that front.

Just like when we were barred from Twitter for calling a biological male a male, we will continue to speak the truth and will not give in to the threats of Big Tech and the censors who wish to remove inconvenient truths from the public square.

To show you how insane the YouTube standards are for what they deem acceptable medical information regarding COVID-19, take a look at the COVID guru himself, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has flip flopped so many times on masking that it’s embarrassing.

That is the same Anthony Fauci who opined that Holy Communion must not be distributed, but was not ready to ban sex with strangers.

Fauci, who very much like Joe Biden, claims to be Catholic, in a May interview with the Jesuit America magazine, was asked if the Eucharist can be distributed in a safe way, and responded with an emphatic “no.” “I think for the time being, you just gotta forestall that,” he said.

Just a month before, Fauci said it was “tough” to say whether it was alright during the pandemic to have sex with strangers met on dating apps like Tinder, but “if you’re willing to take a risk — and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks — you could figure out if you want to meet somebody.”

Truly unbelievable.

Since the election of Joe Biden, cancel culture has taken a deadly hold in the United States. But our awesome team at LifeSite took it as a challenge and an opportunity. Already our Rumble channel is starting to catch up to our former YouTube daily views despite having only a fraction of the subscribers.

By deleting our channel, YouTube has scrubbed the Internet of hundreds of hours of videos that range from interviews with Catholic cardinals who’ve previously run Vatican dicasteries, international pro-life leaders, politicians, and some of the best, original pro-life reporting around.

All of our reporting on the coronavirus vaccines, masks, and lockdowns has been solidly based in science, not liberal fantasy. When we report inconvenient truths that the power-hungry, tyrannical, Chinese Communist Party-serving World Health Organization doesn’t like, their allies in Big Tech are happy to censor us, it seems.

YouTube and other tech titans are simply not interested in allowing anyone to dissent from their state-approved, liberal, totalitarian ideology. Fortunately, we've already taken pre-emptive measures to ensure the truth will continue to reach the ears of those most in need of it in these dictatorial times.

