WATCH: ‘Transgender’ Democrat says he’s qualified for Senate because he’s a ‘songwriter’

The Democratic Party’s search to replace former senatorial nominee Graham Platner for Maine is not going as well as they had hoped.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Democratic Party’s search to replace former senatorial nominee Graham Platner for Maine is not going as well as they had hoped. The Senate debate last Thursday blew up social media—but for all the wrong reasons. Trans-identifying candidate “Ashley” Webb stole the spotlight when asked what qualified him to be a senator.

“I ran for office several times, didn’t win, but I did run and then, I’m a songwriter and then I write my own books,” Webb, who identifies as a woman, replied. “I suppose my transparency, I wouldn’t lie to people and I wouldn’t deceive the people, like, we’re being deceived right now, like we get lied to, smoke and mirrors, like what’s going on with ICE.”

Checking in on the Maine Democrat Senate debate to replace Graham Platner pic.twitter.com/gbzPV3bPJs — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 17, 2026

Webb’s response instantly went viral, with many commenters responding with disbelief. The irony of a man claiming to be a woman promising solemnly to be “transparent” (ahem) and committing not to lie to people is, of course, a bit on the nose. “Smoke and mirrors” is a decent description of the transgender movement’s modus operandi.

But Webb—who is vying for the chance to take on GOP Senator Susan Collins—is just the latest in a growing surge of Democratic candidates who identify as transgender. “Sarah” McBride, a Democratic member of Congress from Delaware, is the first trans-identifying member of the U.S. House. He previously served in the Delaware Senate. To list just a few others:

Danica Roem served as a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates (2018–2024), and currently serves in the Virginia Senate, and was hailed as the first trans-identifying legislator elected.

Brianna Titone was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2019.

Zooey Zephyr was elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2023. Zephyr is one of the most prominent voices fighting bills that combat transgender ideology on the state level.

Leigh Finke was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2023.

James Roesener was elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2023.

SJ Howell, who identifies as “non-binary,” was elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2023.

Aime Wichtendahl was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2025.

Kim Coco Iwamoto was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2025.

Wick Thomas, who identifies as “non-binary,” was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2025.

Elle Abigail “Abi” Boatman was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2026.

Liish Kozlowski, who identifies as both “non-binary” and “two-spirit,” was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2023.

Brion Curran, who identifies as “non-binary,” was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2023.

Alice Wade was elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2024.

WATCH: Enraged ‘transgender’ student screams at police for ‘misgendering’ him

That, by the way, is only a partial list. There are plenty of others. As the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) noted triumphantly last month: “In total, 245 openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers are serving in state legislatures across the country. Democratic lawmakers represent nearly all of them, with many serving in leadership positions!”

Despite the boasting of the DLCC, the growing list of trans-identifying legislators has put the Democratic Party in a very difficult position. In 2024, Donald Trump successfully used the Democratic transgender agenda as a wedge issue; it helped him win the election. Since then, the Democrats—including likely 2028 contenders such as Gavin Newsom—have been grappling with the issue, with Newsom admitting in an interview that the inclusion of trans-identifying males in female sports was “deeply unfair” and “an issue of fairness.”

But the Democrats can’t simply walk back their support for the transgender agenda, and they can’t pivot either. For a decade, they have insisted that to oppose the transgender agenda is to be complicit not only in trans suicides, but in a trans genocide. That is not rhetoric that can be easily abandoned, and if they try, LGBT activists will promptly turn their guns on their erstwhile political allies. The surge in trans-identifying Democratic legislators exacerbates this problem and locks them in.

Liish Kozlowski, for example, stated last year that a Minnesota bill banning males from female sports was “not an issue of fairness in sports” (sorry, Gavin!) but an example of “state-sanctioned genocide.” Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Montana called bans on “sex-change” treatments for kids “tantamount to torture.” As the number of LGBT-identifying Democratic politicians grows, any wiggle room the Democratic Party has to pivot to where the average American stands disappears. The Democrats can’t risk pretending they don’t care about a “state-sanctioned genocide” that their own legislators allege is happening.

The Democratic Party has transitioned. Some may want to detransition, but it appears that the damage may be irreversible. The army of trans-identifying legislators is at their back—driving them forward.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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