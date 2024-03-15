We have just seven days left to reach our goal, and we are in RED ALERT! We must raise the remaining 80% to make sure that LifeSiteNews has the funds to keep publishing life-saving and soul-saving truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Reader,

We have just seven days left to reach our goal, and we are in RED ALERT!

We MUST RAISE the remaining 80% to make sure that LifeSiteNews has the funds to keep publishing life-saving and soul-saving TRUTH. Your support is needed TODAY!

give.lifesitenews.com

And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Leading globalists are claiming that the world’s population needs to be capped at just 1 billion to prevent catastrophe for the planet and its climate.

It is all based on LIES – big, fat, demonic lies which we expose every day.

The reality is that the world will soon be facing a catastrophic demographic winter because of the low birthrates of recent decades.

LifeSiteNews has been warning about this for years.

The globalists are determined to make this even worse.

It is impossible to keep the global population to one billion without:

Forcibly preventing conception

Killing people.

That’s why they have already killed more than ONE BILLION babies.

But despite this mass murder, the global population is temporarily still rising because of vastly improved health care, the green revolution, and other factors that have extended human life spans.

To make their nightmare a reality they need to URGENTLY up the killing.

They need to extend the killing to other groups.

They need the power of life and death over whole populations.

They need to decide who will live and who will die.

They have had this goal for a long time. The Voluntary Euthanasia Society was founded in 1935 and supported by early advocates of an international totalitarian state.

The Nazi euthanasia program brought them into disrepute for decades, but now they are back in force.

The groups immediately targeted for elimination by euthanasia are:

The elderly

The seriously ill

The physically disabled

Those suffering with psychological problems.

Even children are within their evil sights.

On February 1 this year the Netherlands authorized euthanasia for children below the age of 12, at the request of their parents.

Parents and doctors in the Netherlands now have power of life and death over children and can kill them – against the children’s will – if they deem that certain medical conditions have been met.

Child euthanasia is also permitted in Belgium, where three children have met a brutal end this way, the youngest being just nine years old.

We must never underestimate the capacity of our globalist enemies for evil. This is why LifeSiteNews is so important to counter their deceptions, and why your support is needed.

give.lifesitenews.com

To the globalists, you and I just don’t matter.

They don’t value us as individuals, each with an inestimable value, each with a life and destiny in God’s hands.

You and I know that life is worth living. You and I know that there can be joy amidst suffering and that suffering, when it occurs, can be redemptive.

But they don’t care about or believe in the deeper things of life. For them, there is no God. In their minds, they are gods. They care only about money, power, and pleasure. And some of them have very evil plans indeed:

They want euthanasia to be legal everywhere in the world.

They want us to see the elderly, disabled, and seriously ill as “burdens” to be disposed of.

They want to make infanticide permissible in the first months after birth so that only those they deem fit enough are allowed to live.

The only way to STOP these evil men is get out the truth about their plans to everyone in the world. Truth itself has great power.

Here are some of the stories that the world needs to know:

Lauren’s Story

On January 27 this year, 28-year-old Lauren Hoeve posted her last message:

This will be my last tweet. Thanks for the love, everyone. I’m going to rest a bit more and be with my loved ones. Enjoy a last morbid meme from me.

A few hours later she was put to death by lethal injection.

But Lauren was not a criminal. She was young Dutch woman who suffered from autism.

In 2019 she was diagnosed with ME or chronic fatigue syndrome. She began to talk about assisted suicide. Her family doctor refused to support this, because of her psychological problems. She then contacted a euthanasia specialist who agreed to kill her.

Lauren needed help and support in dealing with her illness. She needed those around her to show her that she could build a life worth living.

Instead, the Dutch establishment abandoned her and killed her.

And now no one will know how her life might have turned out if she had received the care and support that she needed.

Lana’s Story

Please can I ask your prayers for a young woman called Lana?

LifeSiteNews recently reported on this young women’s plight.

Lana is 26 years old. She suffers from chronic pain and has chosen to die in Vancouver, Canada.

I write “chosen,” but Lana doesn’t really feel like she has a choice.

Here are her own heart-breaking words:

I felt so lonely for some years with all these symptoms and this progressive dysfunction that no one could address, no one could answer.

Recently her pain “peaked,” and she asked that her life be ended by euthanasia.

And from that point just… this is what needs to happen. This isn’t a decision. I can’t take this. It’s unbearable. It’s just gotten worse, and worse, and worse, and it needs to happen.

Lana’s isn’t dying. Lana has many years of life ahead.

What Lana needs is love, support, and appropriate medical care.

But rather than provide this, the Canadian authorities will end her life.

Kayla’s Story

Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old mother from Ontario, Canada, was left paralyzed from the neck down after receiving a Moderna COVID booster shot.

Kayla was injected with the dangerous jab in January 2022, and four days later she began to lose control of her legs.

By February 22 she was completely paralyzed. She is now unable to work, her son has been taken into care, and she requires carers to assist her with the most basic tasks of life.

At this moment of intense distress and vulnerability the Canadian establishment showed how little it valued her life, offering TWICE to kill her by euthanasia.

This shows just how little our governments value our lives.

After paralyzing her with their abortion-tainted shot, the Canadian medical establishment offered to finish the job.

Kayla bravely resisted this pressure.

Unfortunately, she is not alone in having had life-changing injuries inflicted by the COVID jab. A total of 55,145 “adverse events” were reported in Canada.

The injuries include:

332 blood clots

289 strokes

283 heart attacks

198 cases of facial paralysis

99 spontaneous abortions

79 kidney injuries

37 instances of liver damage.

The mainstream media doesn’t want information like this to get out.

They don’t want the public to know that governments are intentionally killing millions, if not billions, of people.

In a war like this, information is power.

LifeSiteNews reaches millions of people every year.

Every time a new person discovers the truth, LifeSiteNews has changed the world.

And many people tell us that LifeSiteNews has changed their lives.

You can be responsible for helping change lives: give.lifesitenews.com

A few days ago, we received beautiful message from one of our dear readers. It read:

I listen to the JHW show podcast all the time, and because of it and your other news coverage have become a traditional Catholic. You are my hero. I thank you personally for all you the work you have done and the influence you have had on my life.

At LifeSiteNews we receive messages like this all the time.

We know that, one soul at a time, we are changing the world.

There are people alive today because of you.

There are people in heaven today because of you.

Together you and I are changing the course of history.

DONATE

But there are terrible obstacles ahead.

Your support for our work is URGENTLY needed.

The mainstream media has billions of dollars to spend. And the government can print whatever it needs for its own propaganda.

But we are 100% dependent on the selfless donations of people like you. This makes us completely independent and answerable only to God, but it brings risks with it too.

It means we must raise enough money each quarter to keep our operations going. And this isn’t easy because so many people are suffering financially at present.

So far in this campaign we have raised 20%.

This is not enough to keep operating at our present level.

Unless we hit our goal by March 31, cuts will be inevitable.

give.lifesitenews.com

We can’t keep up a team on our present scale unless we have the cash flow to match.

Unless we have the money in the bank each month, the wages can’t go out. And if the wages can’t go out, our journalists, analysts, and editors will have to find other work to support their families.

And this would be a tragedy in a world starving for truth.

Please support LifeSiteNews with a donation TODAY and keep us going – and growing – over the next quarter.

We really do depend entirely on you!

DONATE

Thank you for everything you do to support the great gift of LIFE.

Together we will make sure the light of truth never goes out in our world.

Together we will show that everyone is loved and that every life is worth living.

Please know that I value your support for LifeSiteNews more than any words can express. May God bless you and your families this Lent.

Yours in defense of life, love, and true liberty,

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and CEO

LifeSiteNews.com

Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founder

LifeSiteNews.com

DONATE

P.S.: The globalists have been pursuing population control for a century, and they won’t go down without a fight. A billion dead babies is just the beginning. Please support LifeSiteNews TODAY. Exposing their agenda is the only way to stop the killing. THANK YOU!

DONATE

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











