We are in the ‘fight of our lives’: 2 days left to help us defend truth, life and freedom

As we face coordinated attacks to undermine our mission, please consider donating today to help our crucial work holding our leaders in politics and the Church to account.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

“The first casualty of war is the truth.”

But the next casualty is freedom.

Make no mistake, the freedom of Christians is under attack.

Here are the warning signs:

Senator Ted Cruz promoting articles calling Catholics “parasites” and “foreign” actors,

promoting articles calling Catholics “parasites” and “foreign” actors, Carrie Prejean Boller , a Catholic member of the Religious Freedom Commission, being removed for fidelity to Church teaching,

, a Catholic member of the Religious Freedom Commission, being removed for fidelity to Church teaching, Doug Wilson , a preacher with White House access, calling for “idolatrous” Marian procession to be banned,

, a preacher with White House access, calling for “idolatrous” Marian procession to be banned, Sacred dogma of Christ’s Kingship being slandered as “antisemitic,”

being slandered as “antisemitic,” Biden’s CIA identifying “traditional motherhood” as an indicator of “white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism,”

identifying “traditional motherhood” as an indicator of “white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism,” Traditional Catholics being branded as potential “violent” extremists” by the FBI, and putting Latin Mass attendees under surveillance.

Persecution is knocking – in fact, it’s already got its foot through the door.

LifeSiteNews has your back. We are exposing the growing threat so that we can stop it before it’s too late.

But we are still 39 percent away from raising the funds we need to fight back for your rights and the rights of God this quarter.

If we do not reach our target by the end of the week, our ability to fight for faith and freedom will be gravely restricted.

We are in a RED ALERT for LifeSiteNews and the freedom of the Church.

So let me ask you.

Will you help us get over the line today – before it is too late?

Donate Today!

Just a few years ago, we were looking down the barrel of a gun.

Governments forced people to stay at home, wear masks, close their businesses – and accept an experimental “vaccine” to live a normal life.

Yet people are already forgetting how bad the COVID era was. No wonder, as it’s very difficult to find what politicians were saying and doing at the time on Google and YouTube.

In many cases, searching LifeSiteNews is the only way to find those records.

On LifeSiteNews you will find the evidence of politicians speaking openly about a “vaccinated economy,” and “camps” for those who do not comply.

Have you ever wondered how you would hold up in a concentration camp?

Or what you’d do if a tyrannical government threatened to destroy your family, if you refused to do what is evil, or abandon the faith?

Are you ready for that?

LifeSiteNews was one the few news outlets which took an absolutely firm stance against the COVID tyranny from day one.

And this cost LifeSiteNews… a lot.

But we’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Although the COVID regime seems to have faded into history, we must remember this: Those responsible are still in positions of power.

No major figure has repented, and the infrastructure of tyranny is still there.

We now know that once the government-media propaganda machine starts, most citizens will fall in line.

They will watch silently as others are fired, debanked, fined, sent to camps… and worse.

Do you know why?

It’s because many people do not love true freedom.

They love license.

No other major news organization on the planet places both true freedom and the natural moral law at the heart of its reporting.

“When the law of God has disappeared,” said Cardinal Pie, “only the law of man remains, and man soon incarnates himself in power, in the state, in Cæsar.” And then there is absolutely nothing to protect true freedom.

Societies that try to protect freedom or human rights without regard for God inevitably fail to protect either. There will be no lasting freedom without society recognizing the Kingship of Christ.

That’s the heart of LifeSiteNews’ mission.

No other news agency or advocacy group takes this absolutely uncompromising stance.

But our ability to do all this is in YOUR hands.

LIFESITENEWS NEEDS YOUR HELP!

I have to speak clearly with you now.

If you want LifeSiteNews’ essential mission to keep at its current level for the next quarter, we must hit the $600,000 target – and quickly.

And we are still 39 percent away from what we need.

Without these essential funds:

We will have to make tough decisions and reduce our coverage in defense of freedom and faith,

Our ability to keep you informed about how global conflicts are developing will be diminished,

The information battlefield will be overrun by bad actors who want to destroy the very basis of freedom and civilization.

If you believe that true freedom matters – and want to help LifeSiteNews continue reporting on current events from a truly Catholic perspective – please act now:

Donate Today!

Donations of $50 and $100 and $250 are the foundation of our work. They will make sure we raise the $600,000 we need.

But when we are facing a descent into global war and globalist tyranny, we need to do more and faster.

Gifts of $500 and $1,000 and $10,000 will help us to reach our target – or even exceed it – and make LifeSiteNews an ever greater force for good in this world.

Every gift you give – no matter how big or small – is absolutely crucial to our defense of life, faith, family, and freedom.

And we need your help so much; I have the feeling that this is going to be the fight of our lives.

Donate Today!

Thank you for your incredible support.

Yours in the Sacred Heart of Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. Last year, bad actors tried to take LifeSiteNews down.

An independent investigation documented a definite plot against the leadership, and to undermine our mission.

Was this because they saw that LifeSiteNews is such a powerful force for freedom and peace in the world?

We may never know their true motives. But one thing we do know: their plot made LifeSiteNews’ even more determined than before to defeat evil and promote the reign of Our Lord.

If you value our mission – and if you want to see peace rather than bloodshed – then we need your help.

If everyone reading this email gave a donation of just $50, we would meet our goal by midnight.

Donate Today!

P.P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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