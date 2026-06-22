We are officially in Red Alert! Only 45% of our goal has been met

We must raise $750k by the end of next week or face difficult decisions about what to cut. Please give today.

(LifeSiteNews) — Quoting the Bible is becoming a criminal offence in Canada.

And if you think it’s going to stop in Canada, you are wrong.

Americans may think that they are protected by the First Amendment.

But amendments can be amended – or simply violated. And that’s what will happen if the enemies of God continue to grow in power and boldness.

LifeSiteNews is one of the only major news organizations prepared to stand up for the TRUTH, and for Christians’ rights to express it.

If truthful media falls, our civilization falls with it.

But we have only raised 45% of what we need for our operations this quarter.

Will you help us get over the finish line today?

DONATE

Bill C-9 has just passed through the Canadian Parliament.

Under the guise of preventing “hate”, protections for the expression of religious beliefs have been stripped away.

Now, if Christians express traditional beliefs about marriage, family, sexuality, and abortion, they can be criminalized .

One politician even spoke about “anti-abortion hate” as an example of what the bill was intended to target.

They mean you and me – people who just want to protect babies.

I have been attending pro-life rallies and vigils for decades. I have visited crisis pregnancy centers run by pro-lifers. I have seen at first hand their love and dedication in helping women harmed by abortion.

I have never once seen any kind of “hate.”

In fact, the opposite is true.

Abortion is the destruction of an innocent human life – a sin which cries to Heaven for vengeance – and it’s pushed by those prepared to kill for ideological reasons, or to make money.

ABORTION is “hate.”

And yet what does Pope Leo XIV have to say about abortion?

He occasionally pays lip-service to pro-life values.

But he has also downplayed the gravity of abortion, comparing it to capital punishment, which the Church says he legitimate.

Leo has even said you’re not pro-life if you’re in favor of capital punishment.

And do you know what else is “hate”?

Allowing innocent children to be raped and killed.

In my last email, I told you about the horrifying story of 13-month-old Preston Davey, whose homosexual “father” has just been found guilty of murder and sexual abuse.

He and his partner have now been sentenced for life and for 25 years respectively.

Those in power have called this crime “pure evil”, a “massive safeguarding failure” and “one of the most shocking and horrific cases” ever dealt with.

But these words won’t change anything, if children continue to be entrusted to men and women who reject God’s law.

Preston Davey is one of many children abused by homosexual “parents”:

Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney , two lesbians, were found guilty of murdering the child in their care and torturing his brother

and , two lesbians, were found guilty of murdering the child in their care and torturing his brother William Zulock and Zachary Zuloch were found guilty of various sexual crimes against two boys they had adopted

and were found guilty of various sexual crimes against two boys they had adopted Adam Stafford King, “married” to another man, was arrested for alleged child pornography charges, just before taking possession of the baby he had purchased via surrogacy – whom he had allegedly discussed sexually assaulting online.

And yet, in spite of this, major adoption agencies celebrated “LGBTQ+ Week” this year – encouraging same-sex couples to adopt.

“One in five adoptions in England were to same-gender couples”, bragged Coram, a UK adoption agency.

How many of these children are now at now risk of abuse, and even death?

As the world turns more and more against Christianity, there is nothing to stop YOUR children or grandchildren being taken away, and placed with homosexual couples – and meeting a fate like poor Preston Davey.

The truth is clear:

HOMOSEXUAL ADOPTION is “hate.”

And this real “hate” also gets a pass from Leo XIV’s Vatican.

Since the time of Pope Francis, men like Preston Davey’s “parents” can receive a “blessing” from priests.

Leo XIV actually praised the document that allowed this.

And just a few months ago, when asked about homosexuality in an airplane interview, Leo XIV said:

In reality, I believe there are much greater, more important issues, such as justice, equality, freedom of men and women, freedom of religion, that would all take priority before that particular issue.

And in 2025, he even suggested that the Church’s teaching on homosexuality could change if “attitudes change.”

It could be YOUR children or grandchildren whose “attitudes change” thanks to Leo XIV’s words – or who even embrace the homosexual lifestyle themselves – and so tumble into Hell.

At the end of the day:

SILENCE about homosexuality is “hate”.

That’s why there can be no doubt:

And almost NOBODY is reporting on these matters, or the REAL CAUSES behind them.

But it isn’t too late.

“Who is going to save the Church?” asked Archbishop Fulton Sheen.

YOU ARE, was Sheen’s answer:

Not our bishops, our priests and religious. It is up to the laity.

LifeSiteNews is the world’s leading Catholic news agency.

With us, YOU can fight against “the Ape of the Church” which Archbishop Sheen warned us about – and take up the mission which he gave us all.

You can do this by supporting LifeSiteNews’ historic mission through this year’s Summer Campaign.

We are still 55% away from raising the funds needed to fight back.

This is Red Alert for our Church and our world.

LifeSiteNews urgently needs your support today .

We must raise $750k to stay on the battlefield for the next quarter.

DONATE

Right now – well past the midpoint of this campaign – we have only raised $337,500.

This simply is not enough to keep LifeSiteNews in the fight.

We must raise the whole amount to cover our costs.

And this would be the worst time to be forced to cut back.

The agents of hate are moving in for the kill, and they’d like nothing more than for LifeSiteNews to fall silent.

This really is a Red Alert.

We MUST raise $750k by the end of next week or face difficult decisions about what to cut.

Whether it’s $50 or $100 or $250, $500 or $1000 or even $10,000, please give TODAY:

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Thank you for supporting this campaign.

May God reward you for your great love.

Yours in Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

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CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

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P.P.S. LifeSiteNews can only survive for as long we have your support. If we go down, children like Preston Davey will have no-one to speak for them .

We can’t allow ourselves to be forced into silence.

If you don’t want the agents of real “hate” to capture our children and lead their souls to Hell – please give to LifeSiteNews today.

Thank you!

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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