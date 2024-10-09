We can defeat radical abortion amendments and other grave evils by turning to Our Lady

We sidewalk counselors depend mightily on their prayers. We stand at the edge of the Planned Parenthood driveway as women enter for abortions. Is she pressured? Selfish? Scared? Lied to? There but for the grace of God go I. We desperately want these expectant moms to know that there is a path that leads to life, not destruction. “Do not make a decision you can never undo. God has a plan for you, and abortion isn’t it.” We offer compassion, support, and real help.

It is such a joy, the fruit of prayer and sacrifice, when we can change hearts and minds. Let me share with your some true vignettes:

Immigrant parents drive up with their pregnant daughter in the back seat – mom starts crying, daughter visibly scared – they listen, then allow us to call ahead to the pregnancy resource center for an appointment, and off they drive.

A 40-year-old woman is worried about pregnancy complications, but she’s headed inside where they will surely push abortion – we redirect her to the pregnancy resource center for a free, medically accurate ultrasound and life-affirming advice.

A couple drives out, she having taken the first abortion pill. “It’s not too late to change your mind,” we plead. They listen carefully, then accept our information on abortion pill reversal.

A woman pulls out, shaking in tears. God can never forgive me, she says. We console her: “God loves you. He is merciful.” We tell her about the healing ministry of Project Rachel for women who have experienced abortions.

A couple in a car stops by to show us their sweet baby in a carseat – they were once headed for abortion, they tell us, but chose life because of our presence.

In countless instances, some remaining hidden to us, Our Lady dispenses Her graces, we instruments in Her hands.

The warnings of Fatima

In 1917, Our Lady appeared to three poor shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. She asked for the consecration of Russia, the First Saturday devotions, daily Rosaries, conversion, and repentance. She told the shepherd children: “More souls go to hell for sins of the flesh than for any other.” Our Lady showed the little children a terrifying vision of hell. The children told of “shrieks and groans of pain and despair, which horrified us and made us tremble with fright.” Our Lady assured them they would go to heaven, so the reason She showed them the infernal abyss was to warn us against it.

These days, many Catholics believe most people are saved. Pope Francis said, “I like to think of an empty hell.” But is this Church teaching? Jesus himself told us, “It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle.” The Doctors of the Church and great saints also tell us – few are saved:

Saint Jerome, Doctor of the Church: “Out of one hundred thousand sinners who continue in sin until death, scarcely one will be saved.”

Saint Augustine, Doctor of the Church: “It is certain that few are saved.”

St. Philip Neri: “So vast a number of miserable souls perish, and so comparatively few are saved!”

Our Lady also told the children that Russia will spread her errors throughout the world. They had no idea what this meant, but consider this timing: Her last apparition was October 13, 1917; just days later, the Bolsheviks took power in Russia, and Vladimir Lenin introduced Marxist Communism. Russia will spread her errors throughout the world. We generally take this to mean the spread of Communism. Twentieth-century Communism, described by Lepanto Institute’s Michael Hichborn as “the greatest system of control and brutality the world has ever seen,” resulted in the deaths of 100 million people.

But Communism wasn’t the only error Russia would spread throughout the world. In 1920, Russia became the first country to legalize abortion, followed by the rest of the Soviet Union in 1922. As I said, Communism caused the death of 100 million people, an astronomical body count. But according to Human Life International, since 1920, legalized abortion has thus far caused the death of more than 1.3 billion people around the world. What a tremendous triumph of the devil.

Abortion in Florida: The killing fields

Florida has become a field of killing, the blood of our littlest brothers and sisters soaking our sandy soil. There have been three and a half million abortions here in Florida since 1973, 84,000 abortions last year alone. On May 1, Florida replaced a 15-week ban with a six-week ban. This may sound like a big improvement, but most abortions are done early on with the abortion pill, and monthly data indicate that abortions have dropped only about 13% or 30% from 84,000 – we’re still at around 60-70,000 abortions a year in our state.

And yet, it could get a whole lot worse. As in nine other states, a radical abortion amendment, Amendment 4, is on the ballot here in Florida, and it would embed unrestricted abortion in our state constitution. The amendment is intentionally vague and deceptive. After “viability,” which is undefined, an undefined “healthcare professional” would be able to approve an abortion for undefined “health” reasons.

A” healthcare professional” can be, according to Florida regulations, even a dental hygienist or tattoo artist – and “health reasons” could mean, physical health – say, a headache – or “emotional health,” or even “financial health.” And so, the amendment will effectively allow abortion up until birth, on par with Cuba and North Korea. All limits would be gone. No longer would parental consent be required for a minor child to get an abortion. Voting yes means voting for abortion at any time, approved by anyone, and without parental consent. And if this amendment becomes part of our constitution, it will be very, very, hard to ever get it repealed. Satan and his murderous earthly accomplices will declare victory, as the voting majority of yet one more state democratically elects to legalize the killing of those with no voice.

Courage, clarity, and charity in communicating Catholic teaching

Our Catholic Church teaches that abortion – in every circumstance – is gravely morally evil. And that includes the so-called “hard cases” – rape, “fetal abnormality,” etc. – because as paragraph 2270 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church states: