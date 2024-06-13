We can only defeat the Satanic agenda of the globalists if we return to God

Our voices are critical in the fight against globalism and the battle for life, faith, family, and freedom. We need to spread the truth far and wide now more than ever.

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Global tensions are rising. Great powers are rearming. Regional conflicts are threatening to escalate into worldwide war.

I am not talking about August 1914 or September 1939, but about today, June 2024.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to kill hundreds every day, and NATO is being drawn deeper into the conflict. Poland plans to double its armed forces and Germany is considering conscription for all its young men.

In the Middle East, Israel continues to pound Gaza, Iran’s president is killed in a helicopter crash, and Houthi rebels disrupt international Red Sea trade.

The world is a powder keg. One spark could set it all on fire.

Meanwhile, at home, our governments continue to roll out new and intrusive technologies that will eliminate the last vestiges of our privacy and freedom and turn our societies into tightly controlled AI-totalitarian states.

And worst of all?

Everything I have written above is true.

Our enemies accuse us of spreading conspiracy theories. I wish that was so. That would mean that my children might continue to live in freedom.

But we are now beginning to reap what we have sown for so long.

For decades, we have lived with peace and economic prosperity, but our societies have been rotting from within.

For 60 years, we have known freedom and peace. We thought it would last forever. We never thought that our children and grandchildren might come to know slavery and war.

But while we have lived comfortable lives, we have turned our eyes away from the evil of abortion, of sexual immorality, and of selfishness and greed. We have fallen away from God, and we have fallen into the snare prepared for us by the devil and his angels.

Now comes the reckoning.

Now comes the time of suffering and retribution.

There is hope. But only if we do the right things before it is too late.

There is a brief window in which we can turn the course of events around and we must take it.

The first thing we must do is return to God.

We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. We must repent, turn back to Him, and ask for His mercy for ourselves and our world.

The second thing we must do is get the truth out to as many people as possible before it’s too late.

We are witnessing the rebellion of Satan against God, and the warfare of Satan against mankind. Satan hates us, because God loves us.

Satan has never forgiven that God became man for our sake, and that the Mother of God, a woman born of woman, was exalted to the highest place in Heaven.

Satan hates us, and he wants to bring us down to Hell, and he has an elite of corrupted servants who have bought into his lies and serve him.

Much of the evil we see happening in the world is the work of a corrupt and evil minority, perpetrated against every race and nation, against the young, the old, and the unborn, against men, women, and children.

But God is on our side, and we can stop the devil. Man is made in the image and likeness of God, not of Satan.

We are all fallen sinners, but the majority of human beings are not on board with Satan’s plan. They don’t know what is going on. We are weak and feeble and sinful, but most of us don’t want to destroy humanity. We don’t want to destroy civilization.

That is why our enemies work in the dark.

They know that if the truth gets out to enough people, we can STOP them.

That is where our hope lies.

This is the destiny of LifeSiteNews. Our mission is to bring forth the light of truth in this world of darkness.

If we can get the truth out to enough people, the situation can still be turned around.

But, if not, the light of hope will go out, and the dark night of global slavery will begin, only lit, if at all, by the fires of brutal war.

That is why I am so grateful to you for your support for LifeSiteNews.

You and I are members of a worldwide LifeSite family that connects millions of people who are standing for truth, peace, and freedom.

As long as we stay connected to each other, the truth will get out into the world, hearts and minds will be renewed, faith and love will be kindled, and hope will be retained for future generations of humanity.

That’s why it’s so important that you continue your support for LifeSiteNews as we begin our summer campaign.

In 2020, our governing elites exposed themselves as wicked, criminal, and pledged to the destruction of our liberty.

They locked us in our homes, they closed our churches, they caused our loved ones to die alone, they took away our jobs, and they mandated a deadly COVID jab.

They also woke up many men and women of good will to the truth.

It has been an honor for LifeSiteNews to stand alongside them in their fight.

But many more of our fellow citizens are still asleep. The forces of faith and freedom are still weak. But our opponents are determined, wealthy, and possessed of demonic strength.

We must do more. We must do it NOW.

We need your financial support to wake up those who are still sleeping.

2024 is a crucial year for humanity. 64 nations — 49 percent of the world’s population – will head to the polls. Our votes will help to determine the future course of world history.

In the United States, the battle lines are drawn. Violence is feared, and the very continuation of the American republic is in doubt.

Other nations too are facing difficult choices. In Britain, the globalist Conservative Party is facing a crushing defeat, but the opposition Labour Party is controlled by globalists too.

The truth is… good people often don’t have many options on the ballot.

But the fate of nations is not determined only by the ballot box, but by all the actions of our lives.

We all have a creative and regenerative power when we are driven and motivated by the truth.

We must get that truth out to all men and women of good will.

We must ensure that our fellow citizens know how high the stakes are.

Our enemies know the power of the truth, and that’s why they are determined to keep the truth down.

They rely on censorship because it’s their only path to victory.

When the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) met at Davos earlier this year, the priority was to stop people like you and me from sharing the truth with each other.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told her WEF collaborators that their “top concern” is “disinformation and misinformation.”

This means that they fear the truth – and those who tell it – more than anything else.

This is why it is so important that you support LifeSiteNews today.

LifeSiteNews is helping to change the course of world history by investigating and exposing the crimes being perpetrated against humanity.

If LifeSiteNews didn’t exist, millions of people wouldn’t know about these atrocities.

George Orwell, in his famous essay on Politics and the English Language, wrote that:

In our time, political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible.

The globalist elite commits indefensible crimes every day, but it doesn’t dare to defend them openly. They know the people wouldn’t tolerate it.

That’s why they call the murder of the sick, the elderly, and the disabled “death with dignity,” why they refer to the babies they have murdered as “the products of conception,” and why they call mutilating the genitals of children “respecting their gender identity.”

The horrendous crimes of abortion, euthanasia, and child mutilation can only be defended by what Orwell calls “arguments which are too brutal for most people to face, and which do not square with the professed aims of political parties.”

That’s why “political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging, and sheer cloudy vagueness.”

And that’s why they will never tell us outright that they are planning to take away our freedoms.

They will never tell us directly that they want to shut down all free media and make sure that the only voices we hear are their own.

Instead, Vera Jourová, the European Commission “vice president for values and transparency,” tells us that:

(The EU is) focusing on improving the system where the people will get the facts right.

This means a totalitarian system in which people are forced to profess whatever “facts” those with power insist must be believed.

Globalist-controlled governments are now passing legislation that will ensure that they have this power.

In Canada, the Online Harms Act, passed by Justin Trudeau’s government, will target internet speech retroactively if it becomes law. The law could lead to large fines and even jail time for vaguely defined online “hate speech” infractions.

This means that innocent people could go to prison just because they spoke the truth on the internet.

All across Canada, pro-lifers are being banned from speaking the truth outside abortion centers, and in the U.K. even silent prayer is illegal in some places.

And in the United States, pro-lifers are NOW BEING PUT IN JAIL.

Nine pro-lifers convicted in the Washington, D.C. FACE Act trials now face up to 11 years in prison for peaceful protest at a late term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C., run by infamous abortionist Cesare Santangelo.

These nine brave men and women just wanted to save the lives of babies and provide help to their mothers. And now they are in jail.

Our enemies want to intimidate us into silence.

A people that cannot publicly protest against evil, and give witness to God, is no longer free.

Look out for my email next week in which I will tell you more about the FACE Act heroes and what LifeSiteNews is doing to help them.

If we fail in our historic mission, which God has entrusted to each one of us, we will soon see the installation of the AI-totalitarian state.

Advanced facial recognition technology is just one of the new globalist “dark technologies” that are being rolled out across the United States, Canada, and the U.K.

This new technology means the end of privacy in public places.

As we go about our lawful business, cameras are capturing our images without our consent. Photos can be harvested from the internet and social media profiles and all this data can be combined to create a “facial fingerprint” of each one of us.

If this new dark tech were fully implemented, the government could track us and know our location at all times. They could prevent us from going anywhere they did not want us to go – even into shops to buy food.

Globalist governments also want to give themselves absolute control over our financial resources.

The abolition of cash, and the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), will mean the end of financial freedom and privacy. The government will be able to track every transaction and deny us our money at will.

Under new British legislation, bank accounts will be reviewed by new AI scanning programs and banks will be forced to report customers who meet secret criteria, known only to the government.

Imagine a world where the government can deny us access to our own money because we did something that displeased them.

That world is already here.

In Canada, the 2022 Emergencies Act allowed the government of Justin Trudeau to freeze the bank accounts of protesters and arrest people for participating in assemblies the government deemed illegal.

Without control of our own financial resources, we can no longer live free and independent lives. We will be dependent on the state for the necessities of life. We will truly be reduced to a state of slavery.

We must resist NOW to stop Canada 2022 becoming the future of the whole world.

Please GIVE NOW so that LifeSiteNews can get the truth out to everyone about what is coming. We really don’t have much time left.

All the men, women, and children of our planet are under attack. Unless things change, there soon won’t be any freedom left.

Most people don’t want to be involved in politics, they just want to be left alone, to make a living, to raise their families, and to worship God.

But we need to help people see the need for action before it’s too late.

The enemy operates in the darkness, and that’s why we should confidently fight back in the light.

Despite all the censorship and cancellations and attacks, LifeSiteNews is still getting the truth out.

Your support for LifeSiteNews is

Confirming men and women in the truth of Christ,

Saving the lives of unborn babies and other vulnerable people,

Exposing evil plans that would otherwise remain hidden in darkness,

Providing the knowledge and principles upon which our society and culture can be rebuilt,

Strengthening those who feel forgotten and abandoned.

But we cannot keep doing this without your support. We cannot fight back unless you fight with us.

A donation today gives future generations a fighting chance.

I am so grateful to you for your support, and for your trust in the LifeSiteNews team.

Together, we will begin a new era of faith, freedom, and life!

May God bless you and your family,

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and CEO

LifeSiteNews.com

