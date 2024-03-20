We MUST defeat the lies of the anti-life globalist elite

There is no doubt that our globalist enemies are both evil and unscrupulous. They will stop at nothing to get what they want. They hate you, they hate your children, and they hate God.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

We are truly humbled by the response we have received to our Spring Fundraising Campaign so far. Thank you to those who have already donated so generously.

We know we are in this fight together, for there is a force for freedom in this world which is too strong to be defeated!

With just three days to go, we have raised 45% of our minimum goal. This ensures that LifeSiteNews will stay in the fight.

But we still need YOUR HELP to raise the remaining 55% in the next three days to keep all our programs running at full strength.

Donate Today

LifeSiteNews must stay financially strong if we are to take on globalist elites who have more wealth and power than ever before.

It has always been David vs. Goliath, but your donations keep us on the field.

Even considering a world without LifeSiteNews is terrifying!

Because right now the globalists are moving in for the kill.

Babies.

The elderly.

The disabled.

The mentally ill.

You and me.

Nobody is safe!

In our recent emails we told you about their sick plan to depopulate the earth.

And to carry out this evil plan, they need a tightly planned society.

There is no other way.

A free people will never accept that the state can decide which of their children will live and which will die.

A free people will never allow the state to set family size or to decide how long we are allowed to live.

This is why they must take away our freedom: to make their nightmare a reality.

And this is what they are doing RIGHT NOW.

This month, the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case which will have massive implications for our ability to speak the truth online.

The case deals with a Supreme Court decision to halt an injunction which ordered the Biden administration to STOP its online censorship.

It’s called Murthy v. Missouri, after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Vivek Murthy supports the suppression of opinions that the state deems misinformation.

And we all know that when a globalist says “misinformation,” he means “a truth I don’t like.”

The Biden administration censored truths it didn’t like on a host of controversial subjects, including the COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine side effects, election fraud, and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

If the Supreme Court rules the wrong way, it will be a green light for the suppression of opinions the government doesn’t like.

And it isn’t just in America that freedom is at risk.

In 2024 around half the world’s nations will hold elections.

Free and fair elections give ordinary people a chance to take back control of their nations.

This is why the globalists are determined that such elections will not happen.

If they can’t control the narrative, they can’t keep control of power.

And that’s why a leading social media network has set up an “Election Operations Center” to “mitigate” what they call “misinformation.”

They want to stop LifeSiteNews and other honest news organizations who are getting out the truth to voters worldwide.

Big Tech platforms are censoring or removing accounts which THEY deem unacceptable.

LifeSiteNews has been demonetized by major Big Tech corporations for YEARS, because our pro-life, pro-family stance violating their so-called terms and conditions.

Journalist Matt Taibbi – who exposed Twitter’s collaboration with British and American intelligence agencies – testified to the U.S. Congress last year about what he called the “Censorship-Industrial Complex.”

The Censorship-Industrial-Complex is the sinister collaboration between government agencies, corporations, and NGOs aimed at suppressing speech critical of globalist-aligned regimes.

And the “Censorship-Industrial Complex” now has terrifying new technology at its disposal.

Former Trump administration official Mike Benz has warned of a “New Manhattan Project being developed by the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the intelligence community”.

He says these new kinds of “AI censorship technology” are the “weapons of mass destruction” of “information warfare.”

The AI Totalitarian State will “no longer need a standing army of hundreds of thousands of censors” because “just a few lines of code… could wipe out millions of individual acts of speech all around the world.”

All this should chill our blood.

George Orwell wrote:

If men continue to believe in such facts as can be tested and to reverence the spirit of truth in seeking greater knowledge, they can never be fully enslaved.

But in the coming AI Totalitarian State we will no longer be able assess whether any fact is true or not.

And we certainly will not be able to access genuine knowledge.

George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four was not a fantasy but a warning.

Orwell knew many of the people trialing new methods of information control. He knew what they would do if they got the chance.

As he warned us:

Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.

Once they have the power to control what we perceive as true, they will never relinquish it.

We MUST defeat them NOW, before it is too late.

We need your help! give.lifesitenews.com.

Together, we know that we can win because:

The truth is far more powerful than lies.

They are few in number, but we are nearly eight billion strong.

They are wicked and full of hatred and despair, but we are strong in our faith in God and love for humanity.

But we must not delay. We must not let this window of opportunity pass.

The only way they can win is to stop the free circulation of information.

This means the mission of LifeSiteNews is THE MOST IMPORTANT IN THE WORLD.

If LifeSiteNews wins, the whole world wins.

If LifeSiteNews loses, the whole world plunges into darkness.

It really is as simple as that.

That’s why it’s so important that you support LifeSiteNews today.

Click HERE to Donate

There is no doubt that our enemies are both evil and unscrupulous.

They will stop at nothing to get what they want.

They hate you, they hate your children, and they hate God.

And what they did during COVID shows what they are capable of.

They locked us in our homes, they shut down the economy, and they closed the churches.

Then they went further. They tried to take control of our bodies.

Compulsory vaccination programs treated us as if we were cattle.

Globalist-aligned governments persecuted citizens who bravely resisted the abortion-tainted jab. Many were:

Deprived of their jobs and hard-earned careers

Threatened with punitive fines or arrest

Forbidden from visiting family and friends, including dying relatives

Prevented from receiving medical care

Denied freedom of assembly and political activity

Excluded from carrying out the normal activities of life.

LifeSiteNews was one of the LEADING AND EARLIEST MEDIA VOICES in opposition to these measures.

We stood with the STRONGEST OPPONENTS OF TYRANNY IN THE WORLD.

Together with other freedom-fighters, we were able force governments worldwide to back down.

But they are not yet defeated. They are getting stronger by the day.

And they count on our complacency.

They think we will get used to the “new normal” while they are putting in place their plan to finish the job.

The only way to defeat them once is to expose the truth about their plans.

That is why they want to suppress free speech on the internet.

Keeping people in ignorance and error is their only hope.

Revealing the truth is our only hope.

Support the TRUTH today!

We are facing a world in which all power will be in the hands of an all-knowing super elite.

They will decide who lives. They will decide who dies.

They will decide who speaks. They will decide who is silenced.

There will be no churches, no families, and no civic organizations free from state control.

There will be no privacy, no sanctuary, and no self-respect.

Everything that we have valued will be taken away from us.

And the future will be, as George Orwell said, “a boot stamping on a human face – forever.”

If we want to stop them, we MUST ACT NOW.

Support LifeSiteNews Today

This is why LifeSiteNews NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT TODAY so that we can:

Reveal the truth about our political establishment and its crimes

Tell you the real news that the mainstream media hides

Support free, honest elections worldwide

Expose Big Tech

Fight back against censorship laws

Unite freedom-fighters and truth-tellers worldwide

Spread the truths of Christ which are the ONLY foundation for a free world

give.lifesitenews.com

With our deepest gratitude and greatest hope for the future of our movement,

John-Henry Westen and Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founders

LifeSiteNews.com



PS – We only have 3 Days left! In three days’ time, our management team will be meeting to assess our spending for the quarter ahead. We must be prudent and responsible in stewarding your funds. If we don’t receive the necessary income, we will need to consider where savings can be made, and which items will have to be cut. It really is essential that we receive the full amount in the next three days. God bless you for responding! give.lifesitenews.com

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











