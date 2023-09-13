We must protect each other and the truth from globalist tyranny

Today we kick off our Fall Campaign, and I need your help to strengthen our voice for truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Gone are the days you and I could simply “trust” the broadcasted nightly news and local paper as truth. The liberal mainstream media continues to deceive the world by telling bold-faced lies and often uses fear to scare and control the masses.

How many of you are seeing your friends and family back to grabbing their masks or scheduling another “vaccine” due to the uptick in media coverage about the supposedly new COVID outbreak?

We must not let the media shape our culture and influence our family and friends! We must make sure the truth is available to all, to remind and warn the world of the lies that are continuing to be spread!

Today we kick off our Fall Campaign, and I need your help to strengthen our voice for truth. To keep LifeSiteNews fully operational in the U.S., Canada, and around the world, we must raise $500,000 by October 1st.

We are seeing the truth suppressed at an alarming rate, eerily censored by our governments and a dangerous “elite” whose main goal is to control YOU and what YOU need to hear.

It is our promise to not let the lies of the mainstream media be the only message heard. We are here for the TRUTH, to tell you the stories that have been completely wiped out from public discourse.

We will never back down from sounding the alarm! We must stop the:

Closing of our beloved churches, depriving all of us from being with Our Lord in His house

Forced submission to the abortion-tainted so-called vaccine

Silencing of the fighters of the unborn

Dictating of our medical freedoms, forcing of mask mandates

Shutting down of our schools, hurting our children’s education and social interactions

Continue to put your trust in us to keep you abreast and up to speed on whatever globalists have planned for us again. We must protect each other and the truth!

It is your generous support that helps us continue to bring truth and light to our confused world. For even when our world feels like a dark place, we must always have the courage to speak up, share our faith and values, and fight for what is right — for in the end, Christ always wins.

Please join us today and be the light this world so desperately needs. give.lifesitenews.com

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

PS — With your support, LifeSiteNews will continue to champion those who refuse to be silenced and censored, giving you life, faith, family, and freedom news you cannot find anywhere else! Our news is free of charge to millions because of your generosity — every donation, no matter the amount, furthers the truth! To make your personal gift of support today, please go to give.lifesitenews.com.

