We reached our fall campaign goal! Thank you for your support

We are delighted to report that our recent campaign has reached the needed goal. Wow! You did it again and the entire LifeSiteNews team is tremendously grateful.

Every time this happens, we are reassured that our work is reaffirmed as being valued and appreciated by many. That is always a relief because there are a certain number who come to LifeSiteNews and make condemning or otherwise highly critical comments about various articles. We take those very seriously but have learned over the years that they never represent the majority of readers.

Some people just have strong views that do not tolerate information that contradicts them. It comes with the role of being conscientious journalists who take on reporting the most contentious issues that most others avoid because they are too dependent on advertising or a few major donors and cannot afford to risk publishing news that might make them lose needed finances.

Our rule is to always report the truth, or what strongly appears to be the truth, no matter what the consequences may be, to make every effort to validate what we publish and to rely on proven, trusted sources. They often save us the extensive effort of having to validate every single item in reports relying on their trustworthy information.

We extensively quote reliable, reputable persons and organizations and include many videos that say more than we ever can in most articles to impress upon you the truthfulness of what we publish.

There have been many reports over the past few weeks that have been what we call blockbuster articles, making those of you who read them some of the most well-informed persons in the world on those issues.

John-Henry Westen and I, with our many years of journalism experience, have been blessed to develop a news accuracy sense and grace from God that has amazingly hardly ever failed us; and you, and our team to whom we assign stories, all benefit greatly from this. But we are also a collaborative team that discusses and shares thoughts on news developments and difficult stories. We have a highly competent team of journalists and other team members.

We start each morning with prayer and every meeting with prayer to ensure that we are not only relying on our faulty selves to discern the truth.

But in the end, none of this would be possible without your generosity. You play a huge role in the success of LifeSiteNews!

Thank you and may God abundantly bless all those who were able to donate, and those who prayed for the success of the campaign!

Co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen

on behalf of the LifeSiteNews team

Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

