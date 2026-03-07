Weather modification isn’t a conspiracy: the government has been doing it for decades

Federal law even allows US government agents to engage in weather modification activities – like attempting to change the ‘dynamics of the atmosphere’ – without reporting it.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a certain location in the United States, an observation was made that there had been multiple bad weather events that somewhat consistently occurred on or soon before Sunday morning. Sunday, of course, is the Lord’s Day and a day in which Catholics are required to go to the Most Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

There are those who would likely say that it is merely coincidence that such bad weather events occurred on or soon before Sunday. That is indeed a possibility.

However, before arriving at the conclusion that the timing of such events was merely coincidental, some might want to know if there are other possible explanations.

One of those possibilities is known as “weather modification” or “weather modification activities.” Basically, powerful entities like federal employees in the U.S. government might have the ability to secretly target specific areas with specific types of weather at specific times.

Now, last year this subject was discussed publicly by some government officials. Congress had a hearing titled “Playing God with the Weather – a Disastrous Forecast.”

Strangely enough, though, one of the topics repeatedly mentioned was the subject of “chemtrails.” This might be a deliberate strategy to either make the opposition appear crazy or to control the opposition from within.

It is a known disingenuous strategy in argumentation; focusing mainly on the most extreme or fringe arguments to discredit legitimate and reasonable arguments within the opposition. Framing the arguments as a symptom of paranoia can essentially both stop all conversation and prevent reasonable people from joining the opposition out of fear of false accusations of paranoia.

But there are indeed reasonable arguments which support the suggestion that U.S. government officials might be secretly modifying the weather.

In fact, U.S. Code of Federal Regulations described some of the possible ways to modify the weather. The U.S. government lists the following as potential weather modification activities:

(1) Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment; (2) Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog; (3) Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere; (4) Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials; (5) Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere; (6) Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere; (7) Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation; or (8) Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation.

All of the activities should be considered relevant. Most people probably had no idea that “cloud seeding” is actually reality. In fact, it is probable that, prior to the year 2025, if one health care professional told another that cloud seeding to cause rain is a possibility, the one health care professional would probably be falsely accused of mental illness. Yet, apparently cloud seeding has been done for more than 70 years.

There are many questions which arise from simply learning things like cloud seeding has been done for more than 70 years. One of those questions is, does the U.S. government allow weather modification to be done secretly?

It appears as though the answer to that question is “yes, the U.S. government allows federal employees to secretly modify the weather without informing Americans.”

The answer to that question can be found in a U.S. federal law from 1971. The law states:

No person may engage, or attempt to engage, in any weather modification activity in the United States unless he submits to the Secretary [of Commerce] such reports with respect thereto, in such form and containing such information, as the Secretary may by rule prescribe. The Secretary may require that such reports be submitted to him before, during, and after any such activity or attempt.

Continue reading the law. The law defines “weather modification” as

any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.

Then, importantly, the law defines “person” as

any individual, corporation, company, association, firm, partnership, society, joint stock company, any State or local government or any agency thereof, or any other organization, whether commercial or nonprofit, who is performing weather modification activities, except where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal government.

And there you have it: the law first legalizes weather modification. Then the law allows “an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal government” to not have to report about their weather modification activities. This means, of course, that covert agents or other employees of the U.S. government do not have to publicly report about their weather modification activities.

The law makes it appear as though it is protecting Americans all while it legalizes secret weather modification by the federal government. (It is off-subject, but if every American could vote on allowing or prohibiting the federal government to secretly modify the weather, what would the result be? It is very unlikely that Americans would approve of federal government employees modifying the weather.)

Those weather modification activities by the U.S. government could then be kept as classified information. Or, the U.S. government might not even keep records of the weather modification activities because the law apparently does not require them to.

Some researchers have suggested that radio frequency waves, and specifically microwaves, would be able to be generated either from the ground or from space and focused on specific locations in the atmosphere to modify the weather. (Complete article automatically downloads from here.)

Another example is given by a scientist who suggests that lasers (which use light and are also on the electromagnetic spectrum) could be used to modify the weather. The scientist explains: “Every time you think you have done everything you can with lasers, something new comes up: it’s quite amazing.” Some of those uses reportedly include causing lightning and causing clouds, and transporting “[rain] water to a different location” than where a storm would normally hit.

(The previous reference is not completely endorsed; liberal media ignores the possibility of such technologies also being used to propagate a hoax which some might describe as “global warming” or “climate change.”)

There are several other problems with “weather modification activities” that are likely obvious to most people. One is that government “experts” are often wrong and can cause severe harm to, and deaths of, millions of people due to their ignorance, negligence, or arrogance. Simply look at many politicians – whether it is your mayor, governor, or representatives. If they were federal government employees, would you trust them with the ability the modify the weather and cause very dangerous situations? (Here there is another problem: if the U.S. government modified the weather and deaths or other harm resulted, what would the consequences be for those government employees who caused the deaths? Since the law appears to imply that the weather could be modified by federal government employees, should investigators be looking into every weather-related death or harm as potentially caused by government employees?)

Then there is the phenomenon sometimes observed in science and medical research of the desire to be famous and make new discoveries regardless of how many human beings are (potentially secretly) used as guinea pigs.

Many people do not realize the dangerous philosophies on existence, living, and death that scientists and/or medical personnel might have. One of these dangerous philosophies that might not be uncommon is that “we are all going to eventually die; it might as well be now, and, we might as well use all of these people as research subjects to advance science before they die.”

There is also the false philosophy of “fairness” which might result in this type of thinking by government scientists: “it is not fair that most people throughout history had worse living conditions than those in America at the present time. And, look at all the people who die in other countries because of the weather. This is simply not fair. To make it fair, us scientists can simply use Americans as research subjects with our weather modification research.”

Either way, Americans should be informed that there might be technologies which could modify the weather; in fact, the U.S. government says so. And if you had multiple Sundays with dangerous weather conditions, it is at least a possibility that those were not merely random events.

Share









