Reggie Littlejohn, Mike Yeadon, Francis Boyle, others explain huge dangers of ‘World Homicide Organization’

(LifeSiteNews) — This webinar is highly recommended for LifeSiteNews readers. Please watch and forward to others. The participants are exceptionally credible, courageous promoters of truth and include prominent pro-life China expert Reggie Littlejohn who is well-known to LifeSite. What they describe is truly one of the greatest threats that mankind has ever faced.
Don’t succumb to the temptation of telling yourself, “I don’t want to know”. That happened during Nazi Germany regarding the death camps that took the lives of millions of a variety of faiths and conditions that were considered unacceptable to those in power. Those who did not want to know could have otherwise stopped a lot of what happened then. This current threat potentially far exceeds that of Nazi totalitarianism.
We cannot avoid eventually facing what is revealed in these crucial presentations. We CAN possibly stop what is being planned for us if we face this and then many take actions to stop it. IT CAN BE DONE, but only if we say NO, refuse to comply and commit to whatever other actions are possible.
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
The great, God-loving, sadly now deceased Dr. Vladimir Zelenko called the WHO the “World Homicide Organization” because of its evil world depopulation agenda. Dr. Zelenko, frequently stated that we are all made in the image and likeness of God and must be treated as such. He was perhaps the most frequently, outspokenly blunt person about what is revealed in these talks because he knew he was dying. Zelenko wanted to leave as his legacy his warnings about what he saw the world was being led into by anti-human, anti-God globalists using their man-made, poisonous virus and injections.
At least seriously consider the warnings of a dying physician who found a way to save the lives of millions with his Covid protocols that were effectively used in many nations.
Intro text to the webinar from Present Danger China:
The World Health Organization (WHO) is simultaneously negotiating two instruments: Amendments to the International Health Regulations and a new, so-called “WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” — in reality, a treaty. These instruments could be voted on and adopted as early as May.
According to analysis of the most recent drafts published by the WHO, both of these instruments contain language which, if passed, establish a global biomedical surveillance state and seriously damage our national sovereignty. The WHO refuses to call either of the two documents “treaties” in an attempt to circumvent the treaty process.
Meanwhile, it has just come to light that, within the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which passed in Congress in December, is another act that appears to have pre-approved whatever instruments are approved by the WHO. This “Act within an Act” is named the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022. It is found on page 950 of the 1772-page NDAA with a shortform title, which Biden signed into law on December 23, 2022.
“This International Pandemic Preparedness Act of 2022 cannot be constitutional,” said Reggie Littlejohn, attorney and co-chair of the Stop Vax Passports Taskforce referring to the shortform title for the act. “I doubt that most Congressional representatives are even aware that this pernicious Act — which completely circumvents Senate approval required by our treaty process — is hidden deep within the NDAA. According to Dr. Francis Boyle, a panelist on our upcoming program, Congress — likely unwittingly — has already given the WHO a greenlight for whatever instruments they pass, regardless of whether these international instruments impinge on our national sovereignty or personal freedom. American voters need to know that the International Pandemic Preparedness Act of 2022 gives carte blanche T to the WHO to decide if they should be empowered unilaterally to impose all matter of public health emergency mandates on America and other nations, as well as be able to enforce those mandates through vast monitoring and compliance policies written into the documents. This is a global scheme to steal sovereignty from nation states, track citizens with digital IDs, restrict movement, censor free speech, and ultimately, destroy Western Civilization.”
In an effort to educate the public and alert representatives of the dangers of these instruments, which are being negotiated now and which could come up for a vote as soon as the World Health Assembly, May 20-30, 2023, the Stop Vax Passports Task Force (SVPTF), sponsored by the Committee on the Present Danger: China (CPDC) and Women’s Right’s Without Frontiers (WRWF), hosted a panel of experts to discuss what the WHO is cooking up to force feed Americans and what can be done to stop them.
Co-Host and Moderator
- Frank Gaffney: Co-Chair of the Stop Vax Passports Taskforce, Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy, host of Securing America TV, and vice-chair for the Committee on the Present Danger: China.
Co-Host and Panelist
- Reggie Littlejohn, President of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, Co-Chair of the Stop Vaccine Passports Task Force. A graduate of Yale Law School, she is an expert on coercive population control and human rights in China and has testified nine times at the United States Congress. She equally focuses her efforts on stopping Chinese-style tyranny from spreading to the United States and worldwide through a totalitarian biotech surveillance state.
- Topic: How the WHO is poised to seize our personal medical freedom and national sovereignty, establishing a totalitarian bio-tech surveillance state, through its proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations and new Pandemic Accord.
Panelists
- Dr. Michael Yeadon, PhD, former Vice-President and Chief Scientific Officer for Allergic and Respiratory Diseases worldwide for the drug company, Pfizer. He is the co-founder and former CEO of the biotech company Ziarco.
- Topic: Are the MRNA injections toxic by mistake or by design? Why is the WHO pressing them on the world?
- Dr. Francis Boyle, PhD, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received his JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and a PhD in Political Science from Harvard University. Professor Boyle served on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
- Topic: The WHO’s Plan to Be a Global Dictator, to Nullify National Sovereignty through the new Treaty and Amendments to the International Health Regulations, and to Create Emergencies to Enslave Humanity.
- Trevor Loudon, author and filmmaker, “The Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within the Church”; contributor, Epoch Times.
- Topic: China’s Outsize Influence at the WHO; The WHO’s Pandemic Response and the China Model.
- Dr. David Bell, Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute, is a public health physician and biotech consultant in global health. He is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.
- Topic: Amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations: An Attempt to Implement an Existential Change in Sovereign Rights and International Relations.
- Ann Vandersteel, co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, has the honor of carrying forward the mission and legacy of world-renowned medical freedom fighter and humanitarian, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. The launch of The Zelenko Report is one initiative in fulfilling his legacy with a live weekday show. Staying focused on real world solutions to positively impact communities decimated by corrupt establishment policies, engaging in community development, incubating technologies that have been suppressed by the medical industrial complex.
- Topic: How to Defend your God-given Rights and Constitutional Freedoms in the Face of Medical Tyranny and the threat of “public/private partnerships.“