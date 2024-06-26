We’re 70% short – please help us continue to spread the truth

The LGBT movement is coming after our children and threatening parents’ rights like never before. There is only one way to defeat them: we must expose their evil by the light of the truth. This is the mission of LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSite readers,

With three days left of our summer campaign, we are 70% short of our fundraising target.

Can you please make a donation, big or small, to help us close the gap? We will reach our goal if everyone gives what they can. give.lifesitenews.com

Meeting our goal means that we will continue to provide full LifeSiteNews services and coverage in the months ahead.

And if we exceed our goal, we can expand further and faster.

Please consider donating TODAY to keep truthful independent media online.

DONATE

There are certainly many evils and errors to combat in our world today.

The mainstream media gives us a lot of bad science about “man-made” climate change.

But there was an occasion when man’s actions really did change the climate.

Five thousand years ago, God sent a global flood to punish the wickedness of mankind.

The Bible tells us that the human race had become so evil that “the fountains of the great deep were broken up, and the flood gates of heaven were opened.” (Gen 7:11)

It rained for 40 days and 40 nights, and all human beings were killed except for Noah and his family.

But afterwards, God resolved never to destroy mankind again.

He made a covenant with Noah and made the rainbow the sign of his faithfulness and love:

And the bow shall be in the clouds, and I shall see it, and shall remember the everlasting covenant, that was made between God and every living soul of all flesh which is upon the earth. (Gen 9:16)

The rainbow symbolizes that God will never again destroy mankind as he did with the flood.

It is a pledge of His great mercy and forbearance in the face of human wickedness.

But today, the rainbow has become the symbol of the global LGBT movement.

This is a deliberate provocation of Almighty God.

God placed the rainbow in the sky to remind us that he will never punish mankind with destruction again.

But the global LGBT movement uses the rainbow to celebrate a sin that cries out to heaven for punishment.

It is hard to imagine a blasphemous provocation greater than this.

But their blasphemies extend even further.

One of the greatest representations of God’s love for mankind is the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The Catholic Church traditionally dedicates the month of June to the Sacred Heart.

Revealing His Sacred Heart to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Our Lord Jesus Christ said:

Behold the Heart which has so loved men that it has spared nothing, even to exhausting and consuming Itself, in order to testify Its love; and in return, I receive from the greater part only ingratitude, by their irreverence and sacrilege.

But for many years now, the LGBT movement has dedicated June to the celebration of their sins.

As with the rainbow, they chose a month dedicated to God’s love and mercy to wallow in their rejection of Him.

This is an evil that we cannot compromise with.

It must be exposed and defeated.

Please support LifeSiteNews TODAY so that we can continue to spread the truth about Jesus Christ and expose the evil being committed under the rainbow banner.

DONATE

The LGBT movement and its members make their dispositions clear by calling their celebrations of sin “pride.”

Pride is at the root of all sin.

Pride is the fundamental sin of the devil.

Satan did not want to accept his place in the order that God had established. He wanted to be like a god himself, and so he fell.

But he still operates today, tempting mankind to rebel against God.

Satan’s hand can be clearly seen in the evil of transgenderism, which is a refusal to conform to the order that has God has created.

READ: Biden DOJ indicts doctor who exposed transgender child mutilation at Texas hospital

Men are men. Women are women. But the transgender movement pridefully rebels against the basic facts of nature.

And they are coming after our children.

DONATE

Tens of thousands of children have already been butchered in the name of so-called “gender-affirming” procedures.

They have had their genitals surgically removed and have been permanently damaged by hormone interventions.

These irreversible procedures have caused physical and psychological harm on a level that defies comprehension.

We are truly in the presence of a satanic movement.

And sadly, many of these children have been betrayed by their parents.

There are far too many children like “Jazz” Jennings whose parents “socially transitioned” him at the age of five. At 11, he had a hormone blocker implanted into his arm to prevent puberty. He was later castrated.

But many parents try to protect their children and cannot.

Parental rights are under threat like never before.

Schools, governments, and doctors are conspiring against parents and encouraging children to “change gender” behind their backs.

Yaeli Martinez, like many teenagers, had a difficult time during adolescence. At high school, she suffered from depression.

Under the influence of a school counselor and the school LGBT club, she began “socially transitioning” to live as if she was a boy, without her mother’s knowledge.

When her mother found out and began to voice concerns, she was stripped of custody of her daughter by the Los Angeles County Department of Children & Family Services.

This led Yaeli to leave home, aged just 16. For three years, she tried to live as a man, but her depression continued to get worse. She committed suicide when she was 19 years old.

Satanic elites are determined that more young people like Yaeli have their lives destroyed.

READ: ‘It almost killed me’: Ex-trans teen slams ‘gender transitioning’ in powerful speech

That’s why Californian lawmakers have proposed legislation that would force educators to keep parents in the dark about their children’s so-called “gender identity.”

The law:

“would prohibit… enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by law.”

If this law is enacted, there will be many more young people like Yaeli, who, deceived by activists and separated from her mother, fell victim to the transgender lies.

But it isn’t just in California that such laws threaten children. All across the western world, the transgender movement is working to separate young people from their parents and indoctrinate children in the LGBT ideology.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on the recently published book Read with Pride, which promotes LGBT ideology to school children.

The publisher said:

“By engaging with queer literature for children and young adults, you are disrupting the status quo that implies being cisgender, heterosexual, and allosexual are the default.”

They get away with brainwashing children because they keep parents in the dark.

They mask their true intentions behind the language of “gender-affirmation,” but in the classroom, or the doctor’s office, or the counselor’s room, they lead our children down an irreversibly destructive path.

There is only one way to defeat them: we must expose their evil by the light of the truth.

We must make sure that their true agenda is known and that parents worldwide know how to protect their children from these wicked designs.

This is the mission of LifeSiteNews.

But we need your support to carry it out.

Please donate to LifeSiteNews TODAY so that we can help keep our children safe.

Every donation ensures we can continue to promote true values and report true news.

Without individual donations, LifeSiteNews would have to shut down.

DONATE

The evils that afflict our world are great beyond measure.

Sometimes we can be tempted to lose hope.

But this is a temptation of the devil.

The month of June reminds us that we are held in God’s loving Heart.

If we remain close to Him, and to each other, we will defeat Satan’s plans.

Thank you for supporting LifeSiteNews and for being a member of the LifeSiteNews family.

Together we will overcome all evil.

DONATE

Yours gratefully in the Sacred Heart of Jesus,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

PS LifeSiteNews doesn’t receive any funds from big business or big government. This means that we are 100% independent. We are only answerable to God and to our conscience. But it also means we need your financial support to stay online. Thank you for giving generously today!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











