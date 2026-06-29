‘We’re coming for your children’: Familiar LGBT chant heard at Toronto ‘pride’ march

A march organizer attempted to downplay the grooming slogan, saying it's nothing new at 'pride' events

(LifeSiteNews) — A viral video from Sunday’s LGBT march in Toronto features one attendee chanting “we’re coming for your children!”

The chant, many commentators insisted, came only from an attendee (or a handful) at a march of thousands. But the line itself has been used in other LGBT marches. In 2023, a New York drag march featured marchers chanting : “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

March organizer Brian Griffin defended the chant in response to the backlash. “The ‘coming for your children’ chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people,” NBC reported .

Some marchers, NBC noted , have gone further — although activists insist that the chants are merely satirical jokes. “According to multiple Drag March regulars, the ‘coming for your children’ variation has been used before. Last year, Gothamist reported, people at the Drag March chanted, ‘Ten percent is not enough: Groom! Groom! Groom!’”

Unsurprisingly, parents have failed to discern the humor in these “jokes,” especially as LGBT activists spearhead drag queen story events, graphic sex ed, and LGBT curriculum in public schools. Infamously, of course, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released a music video in 2021 featuring these lyrics :

We’ll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it … We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here.

Not incidentally, coverage by Juno News appears to have forced the premier of Newfoundland to back off a policy that denied parents access to their children’s medical records beginning at age 12. The policy, now retracted, was rolled out in an email on June 19 and stated that parents would need a child’s “consent” to access records for those ages 12-15. The premier cited backlash from parents as the reason for backing down.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to top his “pride” photo op hugging a nearly naked man in a thong last year, Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the LGBT festivities in Toronto on Sunday, bringing us scenes like this one:

The Prime Minister of Canada at Pride, everyone: https://t.co/ORBLSgabsv pic.twitter.com/ROz7dGni0l — Jonathon Van Maren (@JVanMaren) June 29, 2026

In case that photo is confusing — and congratulations, it should be! — that is the prime minister of Canada beaming as he shakes hands with a man wearing a leather puppy mask and harness next to several other sexual fetishists. This is the event that Glen McGregor of CityNews called “the easiest layup in Canadian politics” and a “no-brainer” in a post aimed at Pierre Poilievre, who declined to attend any LGBT events this June.

The fact that journalists think politicians who decide not to show up at LGBT events are missing a great opportunity to get candid shots with full-grown men in puppy outfits and not much else — not to mention the other scenes that played out on Toronto streets on Sunday — tells you everything about their worldview. There are, in fact, two Canadas. In one of them, frolicking on the streets with exhibitionists is a “no-brainer.” In the other, it is something approximating the opposite.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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