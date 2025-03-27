We’re so close to reaching our goal – please help!

Every contribution counts as our Spring Campaign comes to a close; we are so grateful for your help in the mission to defend life, faith, family, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews reader,

As our Spring Campaign draws to a close, I’m filled with profound gratitude for the LifeSiteNews family. Your steadfast support has been both humbling and inspiring.

I want to especially acknowledge one donor whose extraordinary matching gift demonstrated such deep commitment to our mission. Their generosity, representing nearly one-third of our campaign total, has touched our hearts and strengthened our resolve.

Through your support, we’ve delivered crucial reporting this month:

Doug Mainwaring brought truth to the national stage on Steve Bannon’s War Room, covering the Cardinal McElroy installation protests and amplifying voices that needed to be heard.

Stephen Kokx’s powerful report on “Christ is King” messaging resonated so strongly that even Candace Owens took notice.

Wade Searle provided essential coverage of pro-life heroes Father David Nix, Father Fidelis Moscinski, and Will Goodman during their New Jersey trial.

We’re currently at 92 percent of our goal – a testament to the incredible community that surrounds us. While we still hope to close that final 8 percent gap, we’re mostly just thankful for each and every person who has made this campaign possible.

If you feel moved to help us reach our full goal, we would be deeply grateful. But more than anything, we want you to know how much your support – whether financial or spiritual – means to our mission.

Join Us In Finishing Strong!

Thank you for being part of this journey as we defend life, faith, family, and freedom.

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and CEO

LifeSiteNews

P.S.: If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











