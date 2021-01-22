Westen: Tier ranking the most pro-life US bishops

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Impeachment hearings in the U.S. Senate against former President Donald Trump will go on, but a new impeachment against Joe Biden has just been filed by a congresswoman from Georgia.

Meanwhile, President Biden’s so-called “Catholicism” is coming into sharp focus as he presses on with anti-life and anti-family measures all the while receiving Holy Communion Plus — behind his desk in the Oval Office rests a photo of himself alongside Pope Francis.

Also, the leftist bishops elevated to the cardinalate recently by Pope Francis are furiously trying to stamp out public criticism of President Biden’s pro-abortion stance, but that has finally aroused something of a fighting spirit in more conservative bishops in America.

The political climate for the Biden administration is now similar to that of the Trump administration. Already papers have been filed for Biden’s impeachment by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who in her opening statement called for Biden’s impeachment. “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency,” she said. “His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s vice president is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies. “

“President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1 billion in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached.”

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Senate intend to pursue post-term impeachment of President Trump.

In other news, the Polish government has issued a diplomatic passport to a Polish patient dying from the withdrawal of nutrition and hydration in an English hospital.

According to multiple Polish media sources, the Polish government has issued the passport in an attempt to remove the brain-damaged Polish patient from the power of the British courts. One Polish conservative news website has reported that the passport is already on its way to London. The scandal of the British courts effectively sentencing a Polish citizen, in the words of Poland’s top archbishop, “to death by starvation,” is a cause célèbre in his birth country, though largely passed over in cold silence by his adopted country.

LifeSiteNews delivered a petition of 25K signatures to the government in Britain to protest their starvation of the Polish Catholic. John Smeaton, the Chief Executive of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) was pleased to deliver the LifeSiteNews petition to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

Today marks the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The tragic reality reality is that over 60 million innocent, unborn babies were murdered in their mothers’ wombs with the consent of the law since it was ruled on. This devastation is impossible even to comprehend. As their blood cries out to heaven for vengeance we commend their souls to Almighty God this day.

As Joe Biden settles into the oval office, one of the popular topics being dicussed by the media is the décor he is altering. But one item is very concerning. On a table behind his desk is a photo of himself with Pope Francis. This brings into sharp focus the most damaging aspect of Joe Biden's presidency — his claim to be Catholic. The colossal damage of his claim to be a Catholic, alongside his stance in favor of the slaughter of innocent unborn babies in their mothers' wombs — with over a million of these American babies being murdered each and every year — is astounding.

Just yesterday, Biden’s Chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci announced that Biden would be revoking the Mexico City policy which forbade U.S. family planning funds from supporting groups which perform or promote abortion. This will serve to increase abortion not only in the USA but abroad as well. In essence, U.S. taxpayer dollars will be used to help governments across the world permit the killing of babies in the womb.

For Catholics who have faith, these things are devastating. But there are Catholics, even among the hierarchy, who seem not at all bothered by this situation. In fact, they seem downright pleased about the current scenario. Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Cardinal Gregory was one of the first religious leaders to do a prayer service with the new president on the night of the inauguration.

Remember, Wilton Gregory was recently made a cardinal by Pope Francis, and while still in Rome announced that he would not forbid Biden Holy Communion, despite Biden’s support for abortion. That position is anti-Catholic in every sense. It not only causes massive scandal for the faithful who see that according to this cardinal there is no sin in supporting abortion, it also shows a total lack of belief in the Scriptures where we are told that those who eat and drink of the Lord unworthily do so to their own condemnation.

But Cardinal Gregory is not the only one. We heard yesterday that Cardinals Blase Cupich and Joseph Tobin both objected to a statement from the U.S. Bishops’ Conference President José Gomez because it contained criticism of Biden’s pro-abortion stance.

Well, Cardinal Cupich has gone public with his behind-the-scenes criticism of his brother bishops. He complained publicly that the statement which warned against Joe Biden’s promotion of “moral evils” in the areas of “abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender” was “ill considered.” Cupich whined about the statement not being approved by him and his like-minded cronies, saying the USCCB statement “was crafted without the involvement of the Administrative Committee, a collegial consultation that is normal course for statements that represent and enjoy the considered endorsement of the American bishops.” And he demaned that what he called “the internal institutional failures” must be addressed, all of course in the name of “the unity of the Church.” We must pray for the conversion of Cardinal Cupich and others like him in the Church whose status as shepherds are supposed to lead the flock to Christ is a most dangerous position as they do the opposite.

But there is great news in the midst of all this gloom. That kerfuffle among the bishops has finally moved some of the bishops to speak out. A dozen US bishops have come out in the face of the backlash against Archbishop Gomez’s statement, to back the criticism of Biden’s anti-life stance.

Below is the list of those. It works as a handy tier-ranking of the American hierarchy. It’s not a full list, I’m sure, but it’s the ones we caught at LifeSite, and it is a good list. Here it is:

Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit, Michigan

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, San Francisco The pride of place belongs to Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, who has stood strong and solid on matters of life and family like no other bishop in the United States — or most of the world, for that matter. If you ever wanted an example of the kind of messed up faith you can get to with poor and scandalous religious leadership, look no further than Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She did a podcast the other day with Hillary Clinton in which she — always claiming herself to be a faithful Catholic — was upset that pro-lifers voted for President Donald Trump. It was a “great grief” for me “as a Catholic,” she said. Pelosi added that she believed Trump was elected for his stance against abortion and she lamented that pro-life Catholics, “were willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.”

Well, there is one bishop who deserves special mention on our tier list, and that is Pelosi’s own bishop Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.

“To begin with the obvious: Nancy Pelosi does not speak for the Catholic Church,” he said. “Christians have always understood that the commandment, ‘Thou shall not kill,’ applies to all life, including life in the womb.”