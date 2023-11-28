What every parent should know about the transgender industry’s threat to kids

The transgender industry isn’t about helping young people and children. It’s about making money. ‘It’s a political agenda being worked out, and kids are sort of a test subject.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities is an excellent video resource for parents who want to understand the forces pushing the transgender movement and the unimaginable harm awaiting teens and their families who fall prey to the movement’s deceits.

Produced by Epoch TV, the film explores the roles that our nation’s education system, pharmaceutical and medical industries, major banks, government, and others with powerful financial interests play in promoting the impossible notion of physically transitioning to the opposite sex.

While a reenactment of the riveting tragic story of gender-confused high school student Yaeli Martinez is woven throughout the documentary, the film gives voice to several young “de-transitioners” who tell of their harrowing experiences dealing with America’s burgeoning gender industry.

Those who end up experiencing sex-change regret quickly find that their gender-switching nightmare is difficult to escape. The healthcare professionals who were once eager to earn money by providing “gender affirming” medical services are loath to help their patients “de-transition.” And what’s more, many of the surgeries and medical side-effects are irreversible, causing a lifetime of pain and anguish.

The trans industry manufactured demand for its services

“There’s definitely a money trail towards having these transgender patients as lifelong medical patients,” noted Dr. Katherine Welch in the film.

“The medical companies, the medical device [companies], and the pharmaceutical companies … fund the activists in the NGOs to stir up a lot of passion: ‘We need this. We’re suffering. We have gender dysphoria. We’re going to commit suicide if we don’t transition,’” said Welch. Those emotion-fraught exclamations, amplified by the media, are what have created an increasing demand for transitioning services and have given birth to the multibillion dollar — and growing — trans industry.

“Then the companies, the medical schools, the hospitals say, ‘Oh look [at] all this demand. We have to have some emergency use authorization. We have to start doing research. We have to start doing this because it is a mental health crisis among our youth,’” explained Welch.

Investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek said that the best way to understand how the transgender movement arose is to “follow the money.”

“A whole lot of very, very powerful monied people in the highest echelons of finance, pharma, and technology” are behind the trans movement, according to Bilek.

“Look at the powerful people behind this, the major corporations, major banks, international law firms, all our big technology companies, governments, politicians at the highest echelons of western societies,” she urged.

“Why are they all doing this, simultaneously, for a fraction of the population — not even one percent of the population?” she asked. “It doesn’t make rational sense.”

“This is all coming from the top of society,” said Bilek. “It’s coming with great big gobs of money. Millions and millions and millions of dollars being just funneled into all our institutions to drive this down into the culture.”

Revenue is more important than patient well-being

“I think the biggest influence on why this is being infiltrated into my field and in the medical profession is money, and this is coming from top/down,” asserted Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, a therapist and social worker. “And then the propaganda and the messaging fools people to believe that what they’re doing is kind and nice and helpful.”

“We need to understand, this isn’t about helping people. This is about making money,” said Walt Heyer, the founder of sexchangeregret.com who de-transitioned years ago.

“The presidents of these clinics have come out and said, ‘We need to do [gender affirmation surgeries] because it’s so profitable,” said Heyer. “They never talk about how much harm is being caused and that it’s causing [transitioners to be] nineteen times more likely … to commit suicide.”

Those who regret their medical transitions are on their own

Young people who realize that they’ve made a mistake often find themselves alone.

“The process of detransition is definitely a lot harder than transitioning,” said Chloe Cole, who began to take irreversible drugs as a young teenager and then wound up receiving a double mastectomy at age 15. “I had no support from pretty much anybody. Even the doctors themselves, like my endocrinologist, and my therapist, gender specialist, and my surgeon had been very unhelpful.”

“To detransition, there was nothing available,” lamented Abel Garcia. “I had to walk in complete darkness — alone — with one therapist who was willing to help me but at the same time scared of losing his license.

Few doctors are willing to risk speaking out against the medical transitioning juggernaut

Why is “gender affirming care” so easy to obtain while finding help to de-transition, to revert and restore one’s God-given body, is nearly impossible?

“Massive organizations around the country are suppressing what doctors might otherwise want to say,” said endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw.

“It’s a political agenda being worked out. And kids are sort of a test subject,” said Laidlaw. “There’s a small group of people who are controlling these organizations and they tend to be political. They a hundred percent push affirmative care.”

“This was all done deliberately. They knew once they got it into the medical journals, that all of the other organizations out there would follow,” he said. “And that’s exactly what they’ve done.”

“Doctors won’t speak out. Very few of us will speak out,” explained Laidlaw. “You have very few psychologists or psychiatrists who are willing to speak out. There are some. But if you belong to a very large medical organization, they will threaten your job.”

“This is going to be a dark time in our history, but I don’t think this is going to last, and I think more and more people are going to step up,” said Garfield-Jaeger. “In fact, I only started talking about this publicly about a year ago, and there are so many more people out there speaking about it publicly, so many more de-transitioners out there that aren’t afraid to tell their story.”

“This is going to turn around. I see hope in the future,” she added.

