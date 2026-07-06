What if Pope Leo spoke to the new SSPX bishops the way he spoke to the Anglican archbishop?

Here's how Pope Leo XIV's letter of congratulations to Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally would sound addressed to the new SSPX bishops instead.

LifeSiteNews ) — The following is the original letter written by Pope Leo XIV to Dame Sarah Mullally on the occasion of her installation as the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury. The text has been adapted by crossing out certain words and phrases from the original and replacing them (shown in bold) with new wording, so that the letter now addresses the four newly consecrated bishops of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X instead.

Message of Pope Leo XIV on the Occasion of the Installation of the Archbishop of Canterbury Consecration of the New Bishops of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X (20 March 2026 2 July 2026)

To The Most Reverend and Right Honourable

Dame Sarah Mullally Pascal Schreiber, Michael Goldade, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, and Marc Hanappier

Archbishop of Canterbury Bishops of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X

“Grace, mercy, and peace will be with us, from God the Father and from Jesus Christ, the Father’s Son, in truth and love.” (2 Jn 1:3)

With this assurance of God’s abiding presence, I send prayerful greetings to Your Grace Your Excellencies on the occasion of your Installation as Archbishop of Canterbury your consecration as bishops for the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X.

I know that the office for which you have been chosen is a weighty one, with responsibilities not only in the Diocese of Canterbury, but throughout the Church of England as well as the Anglican Communion communities you serve but throughout the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X as well as the traditional Catholic faithful as a whole. Moreover, you are commencing these duties at a challenging moment in the history of the Anglican family Church. In asking the Lord to strengthen you with the gift of wisdom, I pray that you may be guided by the Holy Spirit in serving your communities, and draw inspiration from the example of Mary, the Mother of God.

Sixty Some years ago, during their historic encounter in Rome, our predecessors of happy memory, Saint Paul VI and Archbishop Michael Ramsey Pope Benedict XVI and Bishop Bernard Fellay, committed Catholics and Anglicans Novus Ordo and Traditional Latin Mass Catholics to a new stage in the development of fraternal relations, based upon Christian charity. (Joint Declaration, 24 March 1966) That fresh chapter of respectful openness has borne much fruit over the past six decades the years and continues to this day.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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