What is the real motivation for attempting to vaccinate millions of healthy people?

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – While the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval and now distribution, at “warp speed,” a former vice president and chief scientist of the international pharmaceutical corporation forcefully contradicted the necessity and utility of the entire enterprise.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, who “spent over 30 years leading new [allergy and respiratory] medicines research,” and retired from Pfizerwith “the most senior research position in this field,” wrote:

There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.

Yeadon supports his assertion by demonstrating that with 30 to 40% of the population having T-cell immunity prior to the arrival of the virus, and “somewhere [in] the mid-20s to low-30s per cent” having already been infected, approximately 65 to 72% of the population has immunity to COVID-19—accomplishing a critical level of herd immunity. Thus, he affirms, “the pandemic is effectively over” and citizens “should immediately be permitted to get back to normal life."

Though their voices are systematically suppressed by media and big tech corporations, tens of thousands of doctors, scientists, and medical practitioners agree with Yeadon’s broad conclusions either explicitly or implicitly. The Great Barrington Declaration is the best example. These over 51,000 medical and health science professionals affirm that due to the relatively mild danger of COVID-19 to the vast majority of the population, “those who are at minimal risk” should be permitted “to live their lives normally [and] build up (herd) immunity to the virus.” Other examples include an extraordinary letter from almost 3,000 doctors and health professionals in Belgium, and hundreds of physicians in Spain and Germany calling COVID-19 a “fake pandemic” having the purpose of creating a “world dictatorship with a sanitary excuse.”

Also, most aggressively suppressed, is the fact that inexpensive, safe and very effective treatments are available for COVID-19. Early treatment with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, an anti-biotic and vitamins is one such option with a phenomenal track record. Another such treatment which is hailed as nothing less than “miraculous” is the use of ivermectin, which is said to “obliterate transmission of this virus.”

The fact that the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended against the use of such treatments, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has worked “irrationally” to impede the availability of these medications, along with their negligence in sufficiently studying repurposed drugs for treating this disease, have left doctors severely troubled, and even “traumatized” watching many of their patients needlessly die.

Proposed instead are novel, expensive, and dangerous (here, here) pharmaceutical vaccines, intended for the entire population and rolled out by the military, though COVID-19 has a 99.6 per cent survival rate, which is virtually 100 per cent for those under 20 years old, and an average age of death of about 82 years, similar to the normal lifespan.

As is evident to simple common sense, and well stated by the European doctors mentioned above, “If 95% of people experience Covid-19 virtually symptom-free, the risk of exposure to an untested vaccine is irresponsible.”

Indeed, Dr. Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC), affirms that informed consent is not even possible for these new vaccines since long-term effects remain unknown due to the lack of extended testing. Thus, any use of coercion of persons to take such a vaccine remains “ethically unacceptable.”

Therefore, given that this rushed vaccine is plainly not necessary due to the presence of herd immunity, and the small segment of the population threatened by this virus, for whom effective, inexpensive and non-invasive treatments are available, why is there such an aggressive, orchestrated, government and media push to vaccinate the entire nation?

As a matter of logic, the motivations must go beyond the stated purpose of immunizing against COVID-19. Hence, below we list several educated possibilities for consideration.

1.) New mRNA Vaccines may change your DNA, permanently

According to Dr. Miklos Lukacs de Pereny, a research professor of science and technology in Peru, the COVID-19 pandemic was manufactured by the world’s elites as part of a plan to globally advance “transhumanism” — literally, the fusion of human beings with technology in an attempt to alter human nature itself.

Several scholars have been raising warning flags about this imminent possibility in respect to the coronavirus vaccines aggressively being rolled-out, particularly the Bill Gates-backed Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Carrie Madej, an internist trained in osteopathic medicine, has expressed her urgent concerns in several videos, and interviews which have gained a strong circulating presence on social media for several months now.

Both of these vaccines use a new “messenger RNA” technology (mRNA), which Madej states is important to know, “because it could potentially alter our DNA, our genome.” And our human genome is what separates us from animals and plants. It is our “blueprint” for how we develop, reproduce, function and repair ourselves. Therefore, “one little change one little protein inserted, one taken out, can actually create a congenital defect or a hereditary disorder.”

This process is called “transfection” and is the “same technology being used to make a genetically modified organism, such as a tomato or corn in the grocery store,” Madej said. Such modified organisms “are not as healthy as the organic the wild type that you see out in nature,” thus, potentially, “we would not be as healthy.”

Dr. Lukacs points out how similar DNA modifying experiments have been performed on human embryos already. Culture-of-death scientists have been “mixing genes with humans from monkeys and rats, with pigs because we want to harvest organs…” and then killing the embryos after 14 days.

The public is told, he says, that with respect to these vaccines, the mRNA “will go into the cell and instruct the DNA to code a particular protein, which will then fight against the virus.”

“But who can certify [for] us that this is the type of RNA they are manufacturing?” he asked. As the vaccine could carry RNA to do just about anything, including limiting “our capacity to capture oxygen in the red (blood) cells,” or disrupt the “physiological process where you have to develop sperm. You never know. The sky is the limit,” he said.

As has long been an ethical concern with human genome research, the virtually limitless possibilities of this technology can be horribly abused. Such processes may be able to even compromise other features, such as one’s intelligence, and that of their offspring, creating even a class of sub-humans by combining human DNA with that of animals.

While vaccine manufacturers have denied that the mRNA in these vaccines will change one’s genome, Dr. Louis Fouché, a French anesthetist and resuscitation specialist said this can’t be known until it happens and we have long-term studies, highlighting another grave concern with such a rushed vaccine. In response to the same assertion, Dr. Madej, adds that with their expression of certainty on this question, these corporations are simply “outright lying.”

2.) Population Control

As a major population control advocate, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been an enthusiastic supporter of these mRNA vaccines, and has spoken in the past about using vaccines as a means to reduce the world’s population.

Interestingly, in a recent petition to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Dr. Yeadon, and another physician made the case for suspending all COVID-19 vaccine studies in Europe, citing known risks from previous studies which still remain, including infertility in women.

Since these mRNA vaccinations are expected to produce anti-bodies to attack “spike proteins” such as COVID-19, and “spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta … infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women,” they warned.

Corroborating this effect, the U.K. government-produced safety instructions for the Pfizer vaccine indicate that it should not be used by pregnant or breast-feeding mothers. In addition, they state that it is unknownwhat effect the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine will have on fertility. The instructions state, “It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.”

Thus, the enormous drive for the broad distribution of this vaccine implicitly proposes that it’s sensible for women in their childbearing years to risk permanent sterilization in order to reduce their chances of being infected by a virus with a high (99.8%) survival rate in their age bracket, and for which excellent treatments are available.

3.) ‘Branding’ of all individuals with a digital ID using ‘Luciferase’

Another possible motive behind the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dr. Madej, is the potential to insert a digital code, barcode or type of personal “brand” under the skin.

Scientific American published an article late last year reporting that Bill Gates had commissioned the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to build an injectable “quantum dot dye system” to tattoo stored medical information beneath the skin of children, and potentially, adults as well.

This technology, Dr. Madej tells us, is called “Luciferase,” supposedly because this enzyme “gives a bioluminescence, a light” when activated. It is not seen or felt by the host, but with a device “like a smart phone with a special app,” one can scan over that section of the skin and it will light up passing to the device a digital code, pattern, barcode and thus an ID of some kind.

With this technology, she states, “you now become like a product,” that is “branded,” or one might add, like a farm animal whose marking identifies its owner and permits them to better track the location of their property.

The reported development purpose of this technology was to provide clear assurance of vaccination for children in the “developing world” where “paperwork gets lost, and parents forget whether their child is up to date.”

According to Dr. Madej, this technology allows authorities to have absolute verification that a particular person has been vaccinated successfully, and has thus undergone “a successful gene modification,” as these designers don’t trust medical records, nor certainly the testimony of the individual.

4.) Constant surveillance and technological manipulation using ‘Hydrogel’ and AI

The insertion of a different new technology under the skin, may be an additional motivation for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Hydrogel” a nanotechnology, which Madej describes as “microscopic robotic organisms,” was developed by the U.S. Defense of Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA), and a private corporation called Profusa.

One primary function of this technology is to gather information from the host’s body, including blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, medications, nutrients, etc. However, Madej says, “it has the potential to be used for other things” as well, such as documenting how many steps one takes, if a person is swimming, running, sleeping, menstruating, and potentially, even one’s emotions.

This data is constantly measured by the individual’s smart device, sent to the cloud, and to some other data base, or as she describes it, an “artificial intelligence” (AI).

“Think about how immediately that could change our privacy … our autonomy, and our freedoms,” Madej implores. “And all of this information is going where? Who is protecting this information? What are they using it for?”

Further, she warned that such technology is a two-way street, and as information is sent out from these devices in the body, they should be able to receive data as well, affecting individuals in some way. “Would it affect our mood, our behavior … how we think, or our memories?” Might it allow outside parties to exert an internal technological influence upon our dispositions?

Related to this merging of human biology with AI, Dr. Lukacs warned how this has been part of the goals for the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab for some time. The German founder of this organization has been using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretense to advance what he refers to as “the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” which he described as “a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines among the physical, digital and biological spheres.” This “revolution,” Schwab pledged in January 2016, “will affect the very essence of our human experience.”

Doctor: Accepting COVID vaccine will be ‘your doom’

When studying the origins of these initiatives, Madej advises researchers to “follow the money,” and when one looks into the “backers of these companies” and “who is behind the big health organizations, like the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Institute of Health (NIH), the CDC (Centers of Disease Control), you find the same names.”

Along with the U.S. Defense Department (DOD), and DARPA, she states, that The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is named repeatedly as supporting virtually all of these agencies and efforts.

To build upon the foundations of invasive control mentioned above, Gates has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars into implant chip-based devices that have the ability to deliver birth-control into the blood stream when activated from an outside remote control, a corporation which specializes in tracking pandemic infections and vaccine compliance, another which plans to blanket the globe in 5G video surveillance satellites, and he has also secured a patent for the monitoring of body and brain activity which “promises to reward compliant humans with crypto currency payments when they perform assigned activities.”

Also included in his activities is joint involvement with the U.S. Military in “Gene Drive Research” or “Gene Extinction Technology,” which allows “genetic engineers to drive a single artificial trait through an entire population by ensuring that all of an organism’s offspring carry that trait.” Using such technology to, perhaps, ensure all offspring in a group of mice are male, will guarantee that “population becomes extinct after a few generations.”

Given Bill Gates’ very public support for population control, his references in the past to the value of vaccines to depopulate the world, his support for both “Gene Extinction Technology” and the rapid mass distribution of these inadequately tested mRNA vaccines that have the potential to change one’s genome, is there a single individual, who with sufficient information, would consent to receiving such a “vaccine”?

With the reality of this relatively mild virus, which has effective treatments, might our current second wave of lockdowns be ordered toward persuading an ill-informed populace to accept such a dangerous “vaccine”?

Recognizing that this entire vaccine campaign made no sense, world-renowned microbiologist and author, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, recently stated in an interview on the Ingraham Angle, that the vaccine drive is “downright dangerous. And I warn you, if you go along these lines, you are going to go to your doom.”

