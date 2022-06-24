What overturning Roe means for young people

Will you donate today to support LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two months ago, I was entering my last week as a college student. I could hardly wait to be free from the culture and the people who twisted the truth — imagining that gender is purely subjective, condemning the sanctity of marriage, tossing out the concept of objective truth, belittling the beauty of motherhood … I was exhausted from the constant fight to resist conformity and remain firm in my faith.

Today, I stared in disbelief at dozens of articles breaking the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the original Roe v. Wade ruling — a pro-life victory that is almost too good to be true. As the media exploded with coverage and mixed emotions, my mind wandered back to the young people I had left behind at my university. As desperate as I was to escape the culture and even the company of many of my peers, I found myself thinking of all the young women whose casual talk of contraception, abortion, and disregard for chastity often left me in tears as I walked out of class. I can only imagine the reactions of those young people today.

But my response was not one of lording victory over my peers. Instead, I felt a sense of urgency that we need to get to work, especially the young. Today’s culture is twisting the truth on so many vital subjects — abortion, sexuality, marriage, family — and the primary targets are the young. It is the young who are the most easily influenced, especially when those in power know how to stir up emotions. Women are being fed so many lies, including the fact that abortion is a “right” and their only option is an unwanted pregnancy.

In the hours that followed the breaking news, I recalled the frustrating and confusing conversations that I witnessed during college. It was as if every young person around me had been hypnotized by an attractive lie. This lie does its best to convince me and my peers that we are all victims and that we must demand justice. It steers us away from taking responsibility for our actions, leading us to blame others for our mistakes. For three years, I watched as most of the young adults around me fell into the trap of believing this lie. Some earnestly believe it; others are pushed into it through peer pressure; some are clinging to Christ to be saved from it.

As one of today’s young people, I hear the news of Roe being overturned and my first thought is that it is time to get to work. Our work does not include uncharitable messages to peers about how wrong they are. It does not mean that we should consider ourselves greater than anyone else. This is a time for humility. It is a time for young people to find the strength and courage to walk in faith even amid the trials that will come. Peer pressure was bad before. It will be worse now. But after this decision, which will impact so many young people directly, and the backlash that will be orchestrated among the same generation, the faithful witness of young people will be more powerful than ever before.

In the words of Mother Teresa, I reach out to all young people: “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

Jean Mondoro is an editorial intern at LifeSiteNews.

