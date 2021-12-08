What the Immaculate Conception can teach us about the vax mandate

(LifeSiteNews) – I hope you all tuned in to yesterday’s conference by the Truth For Health Foundation hosted on LifeSiteNews titled “Fired for Freedom.” It featured incredible stories from doctors, nurses, and attorneys exposing the ongoing assaults on our most fundamental freedoms, all under the guise of responding to COVID-19.

Today, on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, I wanted to share with you a clip of my remarks at the beginning of the conference.

Be sure to click here to watch the full conference moderated by Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, President and CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation. Also, don’t miss the special message from His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

In my talk, I highlighted the connection between the Blessed Mother and the COVID jab mandates. Enjoy and share it with your family and friends!

Read the complete transcript below:

Welcome friends to this very important conference which will hear first-hand testimony from those fired for freedom. From medical professionals pointing out the unreasonableness of these actions, from lawyers fighting for their rights and those who are bravely fighting not only for their own rights, but also for the good of society in the future – for our children to live free of the tyranny which now threatens to envelope the whole world.

Around the globe cases are exploding of workers, not only in healthcare, but in all fields being fired, suspended without pay and laid off because they – for a host of reasons – refuse to submit to taking the COVID jab being mandated by governments and employers without justification or reason.

The insanity of the jab mandate policies is evident especially in the jab mandates for tele-health and other employees who work remotely from their own homes, but are nonetheless fired from their jobs for not getting the COVID jab even though it is impossible for them as remote employees to transmit any disease, let alone COVID.

It is the same with university and college students attending classes via Zoom who are forced out for refusing the so-called vaccine.

But here we are. In an insane time that sees competent, loyal, hard-working employees being fired, and suspended without pay for refusing to consent to a demand to violate their bodily integrity, for refusing to bow to an unwanted, unneeded, unethical, and immoral medical intervention.

Things are so extreme that just this week New York City has issued mandates, requiring all private sector employees to become “fully vaccinated,” with two shots in order to access restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues, and even – get this – requiring young children ages five to 11 to show proof of vaccination to enter public spaces as of next week.

And you know when things reach such a fever-pitch of total craziness, when all rationality is thrown out the window, you know the time is near for collapse. Just like animals fight hardest when they are about to die, so too politicians become the most extreme when they are about to suffer defeat.

And it surely seems defeat is coming as true heroes across the globe fight back, standing up for their own rights and those of others: rights to medical freedom, rights to bodily integrity, rights to conscientious objection.

A Toronto paramedic on unpaid leave for refusing the COVID shots who has witnessed firsthand their negative effects said her city faces a critical ambulance shortage as a result of a municipal vaccine mandate. Scarlett Martyn, who is a mother of four (and who in the past was awarded an Exemplary Service Medal for her work), warned that the city of Toronto ambulance service is “brutally short staffed.”

“The last weekend I worked, there were times, it was night shift over the weekend, when several locations had no ambulances to send,” said Martyn. “Response times are through the roof. It’s bad, it will have a huge impact on survivability and lives lost.”

And it’s not only healthcare professionals that are seeing through the charade of a mandated vaccine, the geniuses at Google are also fighting back.

A group of 600 Google employees has written a manifesto demanding the tech giant’s management immediately rescind a COVID shot mandate for its employees. And what I love to see is that it’s not only the unvaccinated fighting the mandates, there are all sorts of vaccinated men and women standing up for freedom for their friends, family, colleagues and fellow citizens who choose not to be vaccinated.

And it’s starting to work, but we need to stay strong.

The Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Thursday it will temporary halt enforcement of its mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated for COVID-19, pending appeal of a federal injunction blocking the measure.

On September 9, President Joe Biden announced a series of vaccine mandates for the public and private sectors alike, including one with no testing option for around 17 million healthcare workers at medical facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

22 American states are currently suing the administration over the move, across two different joint suits.

So we need to stay strong now, we need to push back, we need to be there to support our brothers and sisters who have lost their jobs and need help right now, so we can all triumph over the tyranny that aims to banish our hard-won freedom.

We are on the eve of the Immaculate Conception – the feast celebrated to commemorate God’s sparing of the Blessed Virgin Mary from original sin. It was in preparation for Her to become the unstained Mother of the Savior, the Divine vessel that would bring the Christ into the world.

But despite all that preparation, Almighty God Himself would not violate her free will, her bodily integrity. In the most well-known verses in all of scripture, verses we are commemorating now in the lead-up to Christmas, God Almighty asks a poor young girl to accept His offer to her to be the Mother of the Savior.

We read in the book of Luke 1:26:

In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary. And he came to her and said, “Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with thee!” But she was greatly troubled at the saying, and considered in her mind what sort of greeting this might be. And the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for thou hast found favor with God. And behold, thou wilt conceive in your womb and bear a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus.

He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Most High; and the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there will be no end.” And Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I have no husband?” And the angel said to her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon thee, and the power of the Most High will overshadow thee; therefore the child to be born will be called holy, the Son of God.

And behold, thy kinswoman Elizabeth in her old age has also conceived a son; and this is the sixth month with her who was called barren. For with God nothing will be impossible.” And Mary said, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.” And the angel departed from her.

The Church has placed so much emphasis on Mary’s ‘yes’ also called her ‘fiat’ the moment on which Salvation History hinged.

As St. Pope John Paul II wrote in his 1987 encyclical Redemptoris Mater:

The Father of mercies willed that the consent of the predestined Mother should precede the Incarnation.” And Mary gives this consent, after she has heard everything the messenger has to say. She says: “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word” (Lk. 1:38). This fiat of Mary-“let it be to me”-was decisive, on the human level, for the accomplishment of the divine mystery…. The mystery of the Incarnation was accomplished when Mary uttered her fiat: “Let it be to me according to your word,” which made possible, as far as it depended upon her in the divine plan, the granting of her Son’s desire



The need of Mary’s consent to bear the son is memorialized over 1000 years ago in the writings of St. Bernard of Clairvaux in one of his famous homilies on Our Lady where he preached poetically addressing the Blessed Virgin: “Say the word and receive the Word: give yours and conceive God’s. Breathe one fleeting word and embrace the everlasting Word. . . . Blessed Virgin, open your heart to faith, your lips to consent and your womb to your Creator. Behold, the long-desired of all nations is standing at the door and knocking” (Homily IV, 8).

“Knocking”? The Almighty is asking permission to enter the womb of one of His own creatures, because He will not violate His gift of free will.

The fulfillment of Mary’s yes is seen in her canticle of rejoicing known as the Magnificat in which Mary says:

My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has regarded the low estate of his handmaiden. For behold, henceforth all generations will call me blessed; for he who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name.

If Almighty God would not violate the bodily integrity of a poor young girl in Nazareth, how dare anyone think to do so today?

We must stay strong; we must stand with and support those fired for freedom right now so that we can bring freedom back to our lands. Freedom for ourselves, for our neighbors, for our children and grandchildren.

LifeSite is proud to sponsor this Truth for Health Foundation conference “Fired for Freedom.”



The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











