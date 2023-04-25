What the saints of ages past can teach us about Eucharistic revival in today’s world

(LifeSiteNews) — The most incredible thing we have here on earth is the Presence of Jesus Christ in the most Holy Eucharist.

We don’t often hear it, but we just had an incredible retreat from a bishop in Canada. His name is Bishop Scott McCaig. He is the bishop for the military in Canada. I remember Bishop Scott McCaig when he was just Father Scott McCaig. He would give these homilies that I always describe as a punch in the gut. You left going, “Oh my goodness, I want to be holy.” He hasn’t changed after many, many years.

He came and he gave a three-day mission on the Eucharist, on attaining Eucharistic amazement. Really what he did was he quoted some of the greatest saints on the Eucharist. And it was such an education; it was so fantastic.

We’ve been playing short clips of it at LifeSite. You might have seen some of them already. We wanted to bring them all together here, because in addition to the great quotes from these saints, Bishop Scott’s own love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament comes out, and you can see that so well.

I know most of us are too busy to listen to all three talks comprising over three hours, plus the homilies and so on, so I wanted to give you my highlights. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

