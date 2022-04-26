What to do with ‘useless people’ according to this World Economic Forum speaker

(LifeSiteNews) — We’ve done a couple of shows already on this individual named Yuval Noah Harari — thinker, historian, majorly involved with the World Economic Forum. Most of his talks come from there. He has been called one of the key advisers to Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum.
You’ve seen many popular personalities just guffaw over the guy like he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, the most brilliant person on the planet, etc.
He spoke about “useless eaters,” and he’s talking about “useless” human beings. He uses the term himself: “useless” human beings. What he’s talking about is people who aren’t able to …
Well, you know what? I’ll get into that in this show. This is The John-Henry Westen Show. You’re going to want to stay tuned.
Listen to the rest of today’s episode below, or click here.
The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.
It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.
We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.
You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].