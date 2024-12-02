Globalists want to usher in totalitarian digital IDs and LifeSiteNews needs your help

COVID showed us what the globalists are capable of. They will never stop. We must expose and defeat them. With Biden provoking war, the situation is even more dangerous. Please donate to LifeSiteNews TODAY.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Dear LifeSiteNews readers,

Joe Biden’s decision to allow U.S. missiles to be fired into Russia has brought the world to the brink of war.

Putin has responded by lowering the threshold at which Russia would use nuclear weapons to strike the West.

Biden’s rash act is proof that governments don’t care how many of us die to advance the globalist agenda.

The Bible tells us that mankind united at Babel to try to reach up to heaven.

But God scattered them across the face of the earth. His plan was that mankind should be united only in Jesus Christ.

Yet globalists are still trying to unite mankind in opposition to God.

They want the world to be governed by a small elite, who will be like gods and control the lives of everyone else.

COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates revealed some of what they can do.

Since then, LifeSiteNews and other truthful media organizations have led to a worldwide awakening.

But under cover of global war, it will be much easier for the globalists to achieve their goals.

The moment to RESIST them and DEFEAT them is NOW.

A major step towards total globalist control will be compulsory digital IDs.

God said, “the very hairs of your head are all numbered.” This is because He loves and cares for us.

But the globalists want to number us so that they can control us.

The World Economic Forum is promoting digital IDs for:

Access to healthcare and banking

Travel

Owning a phone or laptop

Voting

Having social media accounts

These digital IDs will place enormous power into the hands of governments. They will have the power to make life literally impossible for anyone who opposes them or their ideology.

LifeSiteNews MUST get out this truth to the world while resistance is still possible.

The existing Chinese social credit scheme provides a model that Western globalists are keen to imitate.

Many long for an AI Totalitarian State in which digital IDs allow for the creation of a complete profile that leaves you no privacy.

They will know everything you do online. This includes:

internet search history and purchases

medical and financial records

use of social media and online communications.

And through your devices they will be able to track your movements in real time.

But eliminating privacy is not enough, they also want access to our inmost minds.

Chinese citizens are pressured to use a brainwashing app called Xi Jinping Thought. A daily Q&A – an anti-catechism – tests how well they have absorbed the ideology of the state.

The Chinese combine all the information they possess to award a social credit score, and those with a bad score can be excluded from society.

In the nightmare AI Totalitarian State only those who conform to every whim of the state will be permitted a “normal” life.

If you don’t toe the line, you will get a lower score and you won’t be able to borrow money, start a business, or own a home.

Further resistance will lead to your bank account being frozen, and you won’t even be able to buy food.

And if you still resist you will be sent to a re-education camp, from which you will emerge broken – or not emerge at all.

All this is happening in China right now. And powerful interests are determined to make sure it happens here.

In the UK people have already been arrested for social media posts, and in Canada peaceful protesters have had their bank accounts frozen.

These are warning signs of what will happen everywhere if we can’t wake enough people up in time.

Normal healthy people don’t want a system like this.

Numbers are on our side.

But normal people can find it hard to believe that such evil exists – even though the globalists’ sinister plans are in the public domain.

That’s why the world needs truthful media organizations like LifeSiteNews to get the truth and the evidence out.

If the truth gets out to enough people – we win.

If people remain asleep – we lose.

It’s that simple.

And there is a simple way of fighting back. A donation to LifeSiteNews CONTRIBUTES DIRECTLY to getting truth to millions of people, in eight major world languages.

Together we can build an unstoppable global movement for freedom.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Globalists hate God. They want to exclude Him from society and family.

If you want your children and grandchildren to know God and go to heaven, the time to act is NOW.

LifeSiteNews needs your support today to:

Expose globalist plans, using their own documents to reveal the truth

Ensure vital information is in the hands of freedom warriors worldwide

Build an international network of truth tellers, so that the truth can never be silenced

Promote peace and mutual understanding between peoples and nations

Spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, the only true hope for mankind.

We are already doing all these things, but we only have a fraction of the resources needed to ensure that everything that needs to be done, is done.

But if everyone reading this gave whatever they could afford today – however small it may seem– an immense amount of good could be done in the world.

Globalists are human instruments by which Satan challenges God.

But God also uses human instruments to achieve good.

And I truly believe that God has chosen you and me, “the weak things of the world”, so that “he may confound the strong.” (1 Cor 27:1)

May God bless you for your generosity and sacrifices for the truth,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

