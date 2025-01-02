While Biden’s FBI focused on pro-life Catholics, Islamic terrorists were plotting attacks

The New Year's events in New Orleans and Las Vegas heighten fears that similar acts of terrorism could be unleashed within the U.S. borders.

(LifeSiteNews) — The nation woke up on New Year’s morning to shocking news of deadly carnage and destruction in New Orleans and Las Vegas, likely perpetrated by radicalized homegrown Islamic supporters, yet the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Justice, federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies have long focused their investigative powers and wrath exclusively on America first patriots, traditional Catholics, and pro-life Christians.

The alleged perpetrator of the New Orleans attack, U.S. military veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, “did not fit the profile of the terrorists Biden, his crooked Department of Justice (DOJ), and feckless Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been searching for,” Beth Brelje wrote in a searing commentary for The Federalist.

“While the DHS left U.S. borders wide open for any criminal or harmful ideology to enter, the DOJ made ‘domestic violent extremism’ a ‘national priority area,’ numerous reports show,” Brelje said. She continued:

Biden has used a lot of terms to describe the domestic threat: White supremacy, Right-wing Christian extremism, violent extremists, but they all lead to one term: MAGA Republicans — the Make America Great Again crowd who just voted Donald Trump back into office. In an angry, troubling Sept. 1, 2022 speech titled “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” Biden spoke derisively of “MAGA Republicans” 13 times. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden warned. He described Trump supporters as “a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

“While Biden’s FBI was focused on peaceful J6 protestors, Al Qaeda & ISIS were plotting,” Rogan O’Handley noted on X. “Now they’ve started unleashing hell on America.”

Random terrorist acts: Every American has reason to fear

Sarah Adams, an intelligence analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has explained that there are at a minimum 1,000 Al-Qaeda and ISIS-trained terrorists already embedded in the U.S.

And while Al-Qaeda will likely target iconic symbols of the United States such as the U.S. Capitol building, others will strike randomly, hitting the biggest, easy targets they happen to come upon, including churches, schools, sports stadiums, and even farmers markets.

‘They were going to kill Catholics’

Before dawn after the New Orleans New Year’s Eve carnage, police officers discovered two explosive devices near the city’s Catholic cathedral.

“They were going to kill Catholics as they attended church,” Jack Posobiec suggested.

“Today is a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics,” an X user noted in response to the news. “The devices were there to kill Catholics going to Mass today. The Muslim war is now expanding to Christians.”

So again, while our government has been focused on rounding up and denouncing pro-life Catholics as terrorists, Catholics themselves are likely being targeted for death and maiming by actual radicalized Islamic terrorists.

Our nation could EASILY be brought to its knees

America had better brace herself over the coming weeks and months, especially as the Biden administration comes to an end and MAGA takes control in D.C.

It wasn’t that long ago that two snipers held the entire Washington, D.C., region hostage for nearly a month. Paralyzing fear seized the city and its suburbs.

John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo committed a series of murders dubbed the “Beltway sniper attacks” over a three-week period in October 2002, killing 10 people.

My family lived through that taste of hell in Montgomery County, Maryland – a close-in suburb of D.C. – where the first day of shootings took place. The murderous rampage began close to home: The uncle of my then-third-grade son’s classmate was shot and killed while pumping gas at a Mobil station; a landscaper was shot while mowing a lawn in front of a car dealership; a 34-year-old woman was shot while sitting on a bus stop bench; and a 25-year-old woman was shot while vacuuming her car at another gas station.

The four shootings took place over about two hours within a radius of just a few miles.

Others were shot and killed outside a Michaels hobby store and a Home Depot.

A 13-year-old student was shot as he arrived at his middle school.

No one felt safe. No one. The bullets seemed to come out of nowhere. To park a car in a public or commercial parking lot before entering a restaurant or store suddenly was to flirt with death.

For three angst-filled weeks, no children could be seen or heard playing in their family’s yards or parks. Outdoor school recesses stopped. People – me included – moved and danced around as we filled our gas tanks in order to avoid being sitting ducks for the elusive sniper.

Fast forward to today.

If a lone sniper with his young sidekick could hold hostage a heavily protected city like D.C. with its multiple police forces, law enforcement agencies, and vast military presence for an extended period of time, think about the damage hordes of men and women who hate America and Christianity could now inflict on our entire nation.

Catastrophic damage

Let’s face it: Thanks to the Biden administration, America-hating terrorists lie in wait in most every major city and small town in America, including huge pockets in our heartland. Some may be armed with sophisticated weaponry.

FBI executives told Congress last year that since 2021, young men “traveling alone” with “questionable motivations” have become the “most common profile of those breaching the nation’s borders.”

“These men are potential operators in what appears to be an accelerated and strategic penetration, a soft invasion, designed to gain internal access to a country that cannot be invaded militarily in order to inflict catastrophic damage if and when enemies deem it necessary,” the retired FBI officials wrote.

Until this “invasion” is halted and those individuals rooted out, the U.S. is “extraordinarily less safe and secure,” the officials warned.

Our porous southern border has rolled out the red carpet to countless agents of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or myriad America-hating fringe groups and individuals who, acting alone or in concert, could easily bring our entire nation to its knees.

America has been incalculably less safe under the Biden administration. Most Americans no longer worry about an enemy army landing on our shores or a nuclear bomb launched from thousands of miles away. Instead, we’re concerned about an enemy who likely already lives among us, maybe in our own neighborhoods.

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

