Who is the false prophet foretold in the Book of Revelation?

Xavier Reyes-Ayral joins me for the first part of a two-part episode of The John-Henry Westen Show on the false prophet foretold in the Book of Revelation and whether that could be Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Part 1 of this two-part episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sit down with a familiar face to many of you: Xavier Ayral.

He’s the author of the book Revelations: The Hidden Secret Messages and Prophecies of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It’s a book I recommend to all of you. It’s huge, but it’s probably the most complete book on the revelations from heaven that have been approved.

I asked Ayral to speak with us on something that is rather controversial. It pertains to the prophecies I’m sure you’ve heard and wondered about, particularly while Pope Benedict XVI was still alive: the prophecies of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich around the “two popes” and the baleful relationship between them. We’re going into all of that on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

