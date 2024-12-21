WATCH: Who was the real St. Nicholas?

As Christmas approaches, our new video on the real story of St. Nicholas offers amazing, little-known details about the saint who has inspired gift-giving for centuries at this time of year.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSite readers,

As Christmas approaches, our new video on the real story of St. Nicholas offers amazing, little-known details about the saint who has inspired gift-giving for centuries at this time of year:

We at LifeSiteNews are so grateful for your support – if you haven’t had the chance, please consider a gift of any amount to help us make up the shortfall in our Christmas appeal.

Please Give Now!

People in the U.S. often ask us about strategic giving at this time of year because they know it can be tax-efficient to donate to a 501(c)3 like LifeSiteNews before New Year’s Day.

We have therefore compiled a End-of-Year Giving Strategies document that offers insights into types of giving that can benefit both our mission and your tax-savings.

Please note, while we offer general guidance, this is not legal or tax advice. We recommend consulting a professional advisor for personalized advice.

We will send U.S. donors a 2024 Annual Giving Statement before January 31, 2025.

LifeSiteNews is forbidden from registering as a charity in Canada because we are pro-life, and has not been able to take on the legal and administrative burden of setting up as a charity in other countries.

We hope you will nonetheless enjoy our video about St. Nicholas.

Your gift means our mission can continue.

God bless you abundantly as Christmas approaches,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1.

U.S. MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











