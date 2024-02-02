Why boys are pulling tampon dispensers off the walls in men’s bathrooms

Boys aren’t actually allowed to articulate beliefs that everyone held about sex and gender a decade ago—that’s why a tampon dispenser was put in their bathroom to begin with.

(LifeSiteNews) — Our culture has gone completely insane, and a perfect example of that is the fact that high school boys have more common sense than their teachers. There is something deeply insidious about what we are collectively doing to young people by forcing LGBT ideology on them from a young age—and then, worse, berate and punish them when they respond like healthy boys should.

At Brookfield High School in Connecticut, for example, Principal Marc Balanda was enraged at an act of “vandalism” that occurred in the boys’ bathrooms. At 9:30 AM on January 24, a tampon dispenser had been installed in the boys’ bathroom. By 9:52, it had been torn off the wall and chucked onto the floor, leaving tampons lying all over the place. The dispenser had been installed due to a Connecticut state law mandating that free menstrual products be provided in at least one male bathroom in each high school to accommodate students who identify as “transgender” or intersex.

The principal was livid. “I am aware that the law says ‘men’s bathroom,’ but the actions today that led to vandalism and the destruction of property were the work of immature boys, not men,” Balanda wrote in a letter to students and staff obtained by a news outlet. “Use your words to start a dialogue rather than using your hands to destroy something.” He also noted that he was disgusted.

Of course, the boys aren’t actually allowed to articulate beliefs that everyone held about sex and gender a decade ago—that’s why a tampon dispenser was put in their bathroom to begin with. If one of these boys brought up that it was ridiculous to place one there, the “dialogue” would have involved re-education, or worse. A Canadian high school student was expelled from school for articulating what were once utterly banal views about the sex binary after being arrested and removed by police. This “dialogue” is actually a one-way monologue, which only once acceptable outcome.

RELATED: Canadian military official tells soldiers to submit to male bathroom tampon policy: report

Indeed, according to the New York Post, “Ridgefield resident Alex Harris, who is on Ridgefield CT Pride’s advisory board,” stated that “this sad incident is a perfect teaching opportunity” because “schools are charged with imparting knowledge and understanding of reality to our youth. Menstruation and trans or nonbinary people are simple facts of reality that threaten no one.” State Department of Education spokesperson Matthew Cerrone agreed, stating: “Having open dialogue in the school community can help everyone understand the law, ensure a school environment, and all students are supported.”

All of that is garbage. “Dialogue” means “one-way re-education.” “Understanding the law” means “do what you’re told.” “All students are supported” means that the LGBT activists in charge get to put tampon dispensers in the boy’s bathroom regardless of whether that makes them feel uncomfortable and supported, and if they oppose it they are told they are “immature” (duh), “disgusting” (nope) and not allies. If any of them happen to believe that men do not menstruate and that boys do not have vaginas or have periods, then they will face the consequences. Men were once tasked with teaching boys to be men; now, men like Bandera and Harris and Cerrone are demanding that they accept that some girls are boys. This is a perverse inversion of education, and it is sinister and gross.

John Barile, the Brookfield School Superintendent, told the press that “the vandalism has been addressed with the student involved.” The poor kid, who is saner than anyone teaching him, probably had to write “I understand that some boys have vaginas and menstruate” 1,000 times in the hopes that he might even start to believe it. It’s hard to believe that this is how boys in America are treated in 2024, but it’s true.

RELATED: Trudeau ridiculed globally for mandating menstrual products in men’s bathrooms

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

