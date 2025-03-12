Blogs

Why has President Trump not released the JFK, Jeffrey Epstein files?

Kash Patel, the new head of the FBI, and Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, have failed to deliver on a promise to shake things up, leading to concerns that the public might never get the truth.
Stephen Kokx
(LifeSiteNews) — It has been over a week since GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna announced the launch of a website designed to share new files related to the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.


Luna was tapped by the Trump administration to act as the head of a “task force” to oversee their rollout.

Why the files couldn’t have been made public at all once without a team of overseers is a question many people are asking.

As each day of Trump’s second (and last) term passes, an increasing number of conservatives are getting upset, and not just with Luna but with Trump himself given that very little new data has been made public about JFK’s death.

Kash Patel, the new head of the FBI, and Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, have both been on the receiving end of criticism lately. And for good reason. Both of them made huge promises to shake things up. Bondi’s failure to deliver on the Jeffrey Epstein files is particularly shameful.


Tucker Carlson broached the subject with former CNN host Chris Cuomo this week.

“There’s clearly information in those files that are going to make the CIA look bad,” Cuomo argued.

“Just the CIA?” Carlson cryptically shot back.

Carlson explained that he knows “a member of the Senate Intel Committee” who told the Trump team that they simply could not hire a particular person that they wanted to because that person would “push for the release of the JFK files.”

Presumably, Carlson is speaking about Trump’s first choice for attorney general: Matt Gaetz.

After prodding from Cuomo, Carlson admitted that the Senate intelligence committee member was neocon GOP Senator Tom Cotton.


Cotton has since denied that allegation.

“Completely false … I’ve never objected to someone taking office because of their position on the JFK files,” he told Fox’s Bret Baier.


Whatever the truth is, the American public is yet again not getting what was promised.

Which raises the question: Why? What is it about JFK and the Epstein files that requires so much scrutiny? What do they contain that is so dangerous?

Bondi was asked that question in not so many words on Fox recently. She told Sean Hannity that parts of the Epstein files will likely be redacted for “national security” concerns.


This is what has been said for decades. It is what the Deep State has always said.

It indicates — as Carlson told Cuomo during their conversation — that “enormous pressure” is being brought on intel officials to not do what they said they were going to.

But which interest group in the U.S. even has that amount of influence? Surely only one that can pressure both Democrat and Republican presidents.

In a podcast Carlson released in January, former Washington Post reporter Jeffrey Morley had high hopes for Trump’s executive order, which he hailed as a “great development.”

But he also warned that “if we don’t get documents in 30 days … then it’s gone off the rails.”

It is safe to say that things have “gone off the rails.”

At the end of Carlson and Morley’s conversation, the two discussed the lesser-known fact that Kennedy was adamant about having inspections of Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant. They also recalled how he was seeking to have the American Zionist Council (later the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee) register as a foreign entity.

Stephen Kokx is a journalist for LifeSiteNews. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching, politics, and spirituality. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Francis Cardinal George. His essays have appeared in a variety of outlets, including Catholic Family News and CatholicVote.org. He is the author of two books, Navigating the Crisis in the Church: Essays in Defense of Traditional Catholicism and St. Alphonsus for the 21st Century: A Handbook for Holiness.

