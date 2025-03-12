Why has President Trump not released the JFK, Jeffrey Epstein files?

Kash Patel, the new head of the FBI, and Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, have failed to deliver on a promise to shake things up, leading to concerns that the public might never get the truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — It has been over a week since GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna announced the launch of a website designed to share new files related to the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

All declassified JFK documents will be housed at the link below. As soon as releases begin, you will able to access them on this website. Please bookmark it and ty @USNatArchives for working quickly to get this up. I , @GOPoversight , & @RepEliCrane will be meeting with… — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) March 6, 2025



Luna was tapped by the Trump administration to act as the head of a “task force” to oversee their rollout.

Why the files couldn’t have been made public at all once without a team of overseers is a question many people are asking.

As each day of Trump’s second (and last) term passes, an increasing number of conservatives are getting upset, and not just with Luna but with Trump himself given that very little new data has been made public about JFK’s death.

Kash Patel, the new head of the FBI, and Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, have both been on the receiving end of criticism lately. And for good reason. Both of them made huge promises to shake things up. Bondi’s failure to deliver on the Jeffrey Epstein files is particularly shameful.

While Elon is dismantling the Deep State funding Pam Bondi is debating whether she wants to be the new AG Sessions or Barr (with a gwimper not a growl and no bite). @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk @PamBondi @RobertKennedyJr where is the Epstein investigation? JFK? RFK? MLK? Is Bondi… — Jerome Corsi (@corsijerome1) March 12, 2025



Tucker Carlson broached the subject with former CNN host Chris Cuomo this week.

“There’s clearly information in those files that are going to make the CIA look bad,” Cuomo argued.

“Just the CIA?” Carlson cryptically shot back.

Carlson explained that he knows “a member of the Senate Intel Committee” who told the Trump team that they simply could not hire a particular person that they wanted to because that person would “push for the release of the JFK files.”

Presumably, Carlson is speaking about Trump’s first choice for attorney general: Matt Gaetz.

After prodding from Cuomo, Carlson admitted that the Senate intelligence committee member was neocon GOP Senator Tom Cotton.

TUCKER: “Someone was being discussed for a job in the intel world. A member of the Senate Intel Committee … said you cannot hire this person because this person will … push for the release of the JFK files” CUOMO: “So why don’t you expose that person?” TUCKER: “Tom Cotton” pic.twitter.com/cgxHTuwMeB — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 11, 2025



Cotton has since denied that allegation.

“Completely false … I’ve never objected to someone taking office because of their position on the JFK files,” he told Fox’s Bret Baier.

Senator Cotton denies Tucker Carlson’s claim that he worked to block the declassification and release of the JFK Assassination records. “Completely false… I’ve never objected to someone taking office because of their position on the JFK files.” pic.twitter.com/V1NGIhu3pU — UAP James (@UAPJames) March 11, 2025



Whatever the truth is, the American public is yet again not getting what was promised.

Which raises the question: Why? What is it about JFK and the Epstein files that requires so much scrutiny? What do they contain that is so dangerous?

Bondi was asked that question in not so many words on Fox recently. She told Sean Hannity that parts of the Epstein files will likely be redacted for “national security” concerns.

🇺🇸🤔🇮🇱 Attorney General Pam Bondi confirms that the Epstein files will be redacted for “national security” reasons pic.twitter.com/bgSzvKVsx3 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 4, 2025



This is what has been said for decades. It is what the Deep State has always said.

It indicates — as Carlson told Cuomo during their conversation — that “enormous pressure” is being brought on intel officials to not do what they said they were going to.

But which interest group in the U.S. even has that amount of influence? Surely only one that can pressure both Democrat and Republican presidents.

In a podcast Carlson released in January, former Washington Post reporter Jeffrey Morley had high hopes for Trump’s executive order, which he hailed as a “great development.”

But he also warned that “if we don’t get documents in 30 days … then it’s gone off the rails.”

It is safe to say that things have “gone off the rails.”

At the end of Carlson and Morley’s conversation, the two discussed the lesser-known fact that Kennedy was adamant about having inspections of Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant. They also recalled how he was seeking to have the American Zionist Council (later the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee) register as a foreign entity.

I’m shocked this info about JFK was allowed on Tucker’s show. Clearly, all of our hard work over the last two years exposing Israel has forced this conversation. This means either the System is trying to do damage control, or there are patriots making moves behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/UYfWX1b7bX — Lucas Gage (@LucasGageX) January 30, 2025

For what it’s worth, Cotton has reportedly received over $1 million in campaign funds from AIPAC. Morley told Carlson that there were “profound conflicts between Israel and the Kennedy White House.” To which Carlson replied, “One of the only major policy changes” that Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy’s successor, made after Kennedy’s death was lifting all inspections of the Dimona plant. Carlson also recalled that Johnson did not seek to have the American Zionist Council register as a foreign entity, a comment clearly intended to suggest Israel benefited massively from Kennedy’s death. Morley closed the podcast by predicting that Trump will likely get “very strong pushback” from his “national security apparatus” due to the influence of “Israeli interests” who do not want those sorts of facts to be widely known. Morley is right. By all indications, that is precisely what has happened these past two months. Sadly, Americans may never ever get the truth.

Share











