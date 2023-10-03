Why have Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, and Britney Spears all ‘married’ themselves?

Have you seen the trend of women, including celebrities like Britney Spears, 'marrying' themselves? I thought it was a joke at first. But nope, it’s a new thing and it’s even been given a name: sologamy. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

I thought it was a joke at first. But nope, it’s a new thing and it’s even been given a name: sologamy.

So, we’ve seen people being forced into “marriage,” people “marrying” multiple people, “marrying” persons of the same sex, “marrying” animals and even inanimate objects, but now we also have people “marrying” themselves.

What is that all about? What could motivate someone to go down this bizarre road and, maybe more importantly, why are people celebrating this and encouraging what seems so very sad? That is what we’re getting into on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. Does it have to do with narcissism? Is it actually a concealed form of hatred? There are so many possibilities. Let’s take a look.

Along with all of the confusion surrounding the purpose of sex and marriage arose another trend that distorts and undermines marriage: sologamy. Sologamy is the practice of “marrying” yourself.

Now, this practice is not new. The first published case of someone having a ceremony to “marry” herself was back in 1993 when Linda Baker, an American woman, paved the way for the ultimate display of narcissism.

Since then, multiple celebrities have encouraged this idea, starting with Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, and Britney Spears, to name a few. Let’s talk a bit about these women and see what’s going on here.

In a British Vogue interview in November 2019, Emma Watson talked about turning 30 years old, and this clip has gone viral over the past few weeks. Take a look (play until 10:15 mark):

Now, she makes this realization, which is one that conservatives have talked about over and over again: that at a certain point, most women value having a family more than any career success (Jordan Peterson has mentioned this, to name one). Now, clearly she is unhappy. She says herself that this makes her anxious. However, in response, she proceeds to make this comment about her attitude toward relationships later in the interview (play until the 28:17 mark):

“Self-partnered,” she says. Now, we’re going to come back to this in a moment, but let’s talk about Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez turned 30 last year, and she threw herself a party. Afterwards, she discussed it with Rolling Stone magazine, saying, “I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding.” Now this wedding birthday party went all the way, complete with red roses, a wedding dress from 16 Arlington Bridal, and all of her friends and family in attendance.

And she’s not the only celebrity throwing herself a wedding.

In an Instagram livestream back in December 2022, 40-year-old Britney Spears posted herself in a silk dress and veil with the caption:

Yeah … I married myself!!! I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too!!!

She proceeded to repost photos from this “event” over the following months.

Outside of the bubble of the celebrity world, women all over the world are starting to have these ceremonies. In June of 2022, a woman brought this trend to India, take a look at this:

Another woman “married herself” in December 2022, taking “vows” in front of a mirror. She described her ceremony on an episode of “Dr. Phil.” This woman, Danni Adams, goes on to explain that not only did she marry herself at this wedding, but she also invited all of her guests to do the same:

In this same episode, Dr. Phil interviewed two other women. One decided to marry herself on her 50th birthday with 100 guests, two wedding planners, seven bridesmaids, and a best man, all for the price of $15,000. She said that her mother wrote her vows:

He also interviewed life coach Sasha Cagen, who married herself at 40 and guides other women to marry themselves as well. Sasha Cagen created a video called “Self-Marriage Explained” on her YouTube channel, where she described her stance on the issue. Listen to the first minute of this:

Now you may be thinking this is just self-love – narcissism.

But even though all of these women seem to think this ceremony is about self-love, in reality this is coming from a desire to be loved deeply and truly.

Think about it, these women may be sick of the casual hookups of this sex-obsessed culture which lacks in any true love and commitment. They may want the party and the wedding ring, the congratulations and celebration of their friends – the accoutrements of marriage without the commitment.

But what are these friends celebrating? Are they loving their friends by celebrating this self-marriage which will obviously lead to just more loneliness? Is it love to celebrate someone’s very harmful decisions? Or is it actually something else?

It reminds me of the trend of celebrating people being grossly overweight and having any concern over problems with people being overweight made into “fat shaming.” Is that really helping and loving when all of our known medical information tells us that overeating is harmful to the body, not to mention the soul?

It sounds to me more like some form of politically correct hatred. Similar to when some “friends” will tell their girlfriends that their gaudy makeup or totally outrageous clothing looks great. At times that is done so you look better than your “competition,” but that is not true friendship. It’s a politically correct form of harm.

Love is complete self-gift, willing the good of the other. And therefore it requires a lover and a beloved.

If man wants to be truly loved, he cannot find fulfillment in himself.

This brings us to what marriage truly is. It is not just a reception. It’s a sacrament of love that requires an other.

The Church teaches that there are three purposes to marriage. First, the procreation and raising offspring; second, the mutual help of the spouses; and finally as a remedy for concupiscence, or the sexual urge.

Let’s look at those in reverse order. As the Bible teaches (Genesis 2:24): “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.” And 1 Corinthians 7:2-5:

But because of the temptation to sexual immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband. The husband should give to his wife her conjugal rights, and likewise the wife to her husband. For the wife does not have authority over her own body, but the husband does. Likewise the husband does not have authority over his own body, but the wife does. Do not deprive one another, except perhaps by agreement for a limited time, that you may devote yourselves to prayer; but then come together again, so that Satan may not tempt you because of your lack of self-control.

But beyond the sexuality aspect there is a more important aspect of mutual help of the spouses. Ephesians 5:22-25:

Let women be subject to their husbands, as to the Lord: Because the husband is the head of the wife, as Christ is the head of the church. He is the saviour of his body. Therefore as the church is subject to Christ, so also let the wives be to their husbands in all things. Husbands, love your wives, as Christ also loved the church, and delivered himself up for it.

So it’s about mutual self-giving, not only sexually but also in every aspect of life – sacrificing yourself for the other, each sex having their own particular ways of doing that.

But marriage is about even more than a husband and wife. In fact, the primary purpose of marriage is children – marriage as much as it is about a spouse, is about children! And maybe some have rejected having children with all the responsibility and work that children entail. How can we get all this right?

Christ, during His time here on earth, elevated marriage from merely a natural institution ordered to the procreation of children to the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, thus making the relationship between man and wife so intimate and special that it images the relationship between Christ and the Church.

Pope Pius XI wrote this in his encyclical Casti connubii:

Let it be repeated as an immutable and inviolable fundamental doctrine that matrimony was not instituted or restored by man but by God; not by man were the laws made to strengthen and confirm and elevate it but by God, the Author of nature, and by Christ Our Lord by Whom nature was redeemed, and hence these laws cannot be subject to any human decrees or to any contrary pact even of the spouses themselves. This is the doctrine of Holy Scripture; this is the constant tradition of the Universal Church; this the solemn definition of the sacred Council of Trent, which declares and establishes from the words of Holy Writ itself that God is the Author of the perpetual stability of the marriage bond, its unity and its firmness.

This distinction is the thing that makes marriage what it is. Removing any of the aspects of true marriage results in something that, first of all, is not really marriage at all, but secondly, lacks the richness of true marriage.

So, what can we do when we encounter someone longing for love and looking for it in the wrong places? We have to show them what real love means and how they can find it.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

